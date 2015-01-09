SINGAPORE, Jan 9 Gold was little changed on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, but the metal was set to post its first weekly gain in four on safe-haven bids amid political uncertainty in Greece. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,209.60 an ounce by 0034 GMT, below a three-week high of $1,222.40 reached on Tuesday. * The metal has gained 1.7 percent so far this week, snapping a three-week losing streak, after global equities slumped on worries over political developments in Greece that could see it leaving the euro zone. * Equities have since recovered, leading to declines in gold prices. * Traders were keenly awaiting the release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the day to gauge the strength of the world's biggest economy. Robust data would dent gold's appeal as a hedge. * Strong data could also prompt the Fed to increase interest rates sooner rather than later, hurting non-interest-bearing bullion. * However, minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting released on Wednesday indicated that the central bank was in no hurry to raise interest rates. * Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week and job cuts declined sharply in December, supporting views of faster U.S. growth this year, despite a faltering global economy. * Also limiting gold's move upwards was the strength in the dollar, which was trading near a nine-year peak against a basket of major currencies. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets surged and the dollar hit a nine-year high on Thursday, lifted by the Fed's confidence in the U.S. economy and hopes of aggressive new stimulus in Europe. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Nov 0700 Germany Trade Balance, EUR, SA Nov 0745 France Industrial Output MM Nov 1330 U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls Dec 1330 U.S. Unemployment Rate Dec 1500 U.S. Wholesale Inventories Nov 1500 U.S. ECRI weekly PRICES AT 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1209.6 0.97 0.08 Spot silver 16.37 0.06 0.37 Spot platinum 1217.5 3.01 0.25 Spot palladium 789.75 2.45 0.31 Comex gold 1209.7 1.2 0.1 Comex silver 16.39 0.005 0.03 Euro 1.1792 DXY 92.312 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)