SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Gold took a breather on
Tuesday after two-straight sessions of gains to hover near its
highest in a month, underpinned by safe-haven demand triggered
by a slump in oil prices and global equities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had slipped 0.2 percent to $1,230.70 an
ounce by 0031 GMT, but retained most of its 2-percent gain from
the last two sessions. The metal on Monday climbed to its
highest since Dec. 10 at $1,235.90.
* U.S. gold futures were also holding near a
one-month peak of $1,236.
* Most stock markets around the world fell on Monday as oil
prices showed no sign of breaking their prolonged downward
spiral.
* Oil fell 5 percent to its lowest in nearly six years on
Monday, extending the second-deepest rout on record, after
Goldman Sachs warned that prices would fall further and Gulf oil
producers gave no indication of cutting output.
* Gold, typically seen as an alternative investment to
riskier assets such as stocks, rose as investors channelled
money into the asset.
* Weaker oil prices tend to hurt gold as they reduce the
need for the precious metal as a hedge against oil-led
inflation. But as equity markets have recently been hit by
persistent weakness in oil prices and concerns have risen over
the economic impact of lower oil, flight-to-safety demand has
bolstered the metal.
* Bullion also drew support from the Asian physical markets,
with buyers in China stocking up for the Lunar New Year holiday
in February.
* Turkish gold imports fell to 11.8 tonnes in December from
31.6 tonnes a year ago, data from Bourse Istanbul showed on
Monday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar got off on the backfoot against the yen on
Tuesday, as Treasury yields fell on increased demand for
safe-haven assets amid plunging oil prices and weaker stock
markets.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Economy Watchers Poll Dec
0700 Germany Wholesale Price Index Dec
1355 U.S. Redbook MM Weekly
1400 U.S. NFIB Business Optimism Dec
1500 U.S. IBD Economic Optimism Jan
China Exports Dec
China Imports Dec
PRICES AT 0031 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1230.7 -2.56 -0.21
Spot silver 16.55 0.02 0.12
Spot platinum 1236.5 -1.24 -0.1
Spot palladium 804.98 -1.32 -0.16
Comex gold 1231.2 -1.6 -0.13
Comex silver 16.575 0.011 0.07
Euro 1.1825
DXY 92.069
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)