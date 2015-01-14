SINGAPORE, Jan 14 Gold edged up for a third
session out of four to hover near a 12-week peak on Wednesday,
bolstered by safe-haven demand as tumbling oil prices and
worries over global economic growth hit equities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had ticked up 0.1 percent to $1,231.80 an
ounce by 0045 GMT.
* Gold closed Tuesday down 0.2 percent after marking a
12-week high of $1,243.60 earlier in the session as the dollar
returned to near its session-highs and as crude oil prices pared
steep losses.
* Oil tumbled 5 percent to near six-year lows before
recovering ground on Tuesday, and Brent briefly traded at par to
U.S. crude for the first time in three months as some traders
moved to take advantage of ample storage space in the United
States.
* Weaker oil prices tend to hurt gold as they reduce the
need for the precious metal as a hedge against oil-led
inflation. But as equity markets have been hit by the slump in
oil prices and concerns have risen over its economic impact,
flight-to-safety demand has bolstered the metal.
* Equities were also hurt on Tuesday after the World Bank
lowered its global growth forecast for 2015 and next year due to
disappointing economic prospects in the euro zone, Japan and
some major emerging economies.
* The global development lender predicted the global economy
would grow 3 percent this year, below a forecast of 3.4 percent
made in June, according to its twice-yearly Global Economic
Prospects report.
* Other safe-haven assets such as the yen were also
well-bid. The dollar neared one-month lows against the Japanese
yen early on Wednesday as U.S. yields continued to shrink.
* Bullion traders were closely watching moves in the
currency markets as a stronger dollar would dull the metal's
appeal as a hedge.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was pinned near nine-year lows on Wednesday as
investors wagered the European Central Bank was just a week away
from launching a new stimulus campaign, while concerns about the
global economy kept Asian equities subdued.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0745 France Current Account Nov
1000 Eurozone Industrial Production Nov
1200 U.S. Mortgage Market Index Weekly
1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index Weekly
1330 U.S. Retail Sales MM Dec
1330 U.S. Import Prices MM Dec
1500 U.S. Business Inventories MM Nov
PRICES AT 0045 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1231.8 1.2 0.1
Spot silver 16.99 -0.01 -0.06
Spot platinum 1239.1 4.1 0.33
Spot palladium 812.47 -0.51 -0.06
Comex gold 1232.4 -2 -0.16
Comex silver 17.04 -0.116 -0.68
Euro 1.1772
DXY 92.235
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)