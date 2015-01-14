* Stock markets slide as World Bank cuts forecasts
* Dollar slips as U.S. retail sales miss expectations
* Chinese premiums edge lower as buyers turn cautious
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 14 Gold pared gains after
rallying to a 12-week high for the second straight day on
Wednesday, as earlier safe-haven buying that was spurred by
sharp falls in stock markets and other commodities dried up.
Stock markets around the world fell sharply after the World
Bank cut its growth forecasts for 2015 and 2016, fueling fears
that the benefits of cheaper oil may be offset by anemic growth
and the threat of deflation.
U.S. stocks later pared losses, led by a rebound in energy
shares as U.S. oil prices settled more than 5 percent higher.
The dollar meanwhile hit a four-week low against the yen
after data showed U.S. retail sales recorded their
largest decline in 11 months in December.
Spot gold rose to its highest since mid-October at
$1,244 an ounce, paring gains around the 150-day moving average
for the second straight day. It was up 0.1 percent at $1,232.36
an ounce at 3:07 p.m. EST (2007 GMT). U.S. gold futures
for February delivery settled up 10 cents an ounce at $1,234.50.
"This is more a realigning of positions. The gold market has
been strong for some time whereas most commodities have been
down," said James Steel, chief metals analyst for HSBC
Securities in New York.
"I suspect this is gold coming more into line with other
commodities right now and not being supported by equity
weakness."
In the physical bullion markets, buyers turned cautious in
Asia after gold failed to hold at the previous session's highs.
Premiums in top consumer China fell to around $3 an ounce
over the global benchmark from $4-$5 in the previous session.
"Shanghai ... was not attracting a lot of attention today,
so the intraday longs quickly began covering positions and
putting pressure on the metals," precious metals house MKS said
in a note. "Gold subsequently fell through $1,230, drawing out a
light round of intraday stops and touching the day's low."
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.6
percent at $16.90 an ounce. Spot platinum turned lower
and was down 0.3 percent at $1,231.49 an ounce, while spot
palladium was down 4.9 percent at $772.97 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Louise Heavens, David Evans and Meredith Mazzilli)