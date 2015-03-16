SINGAPORE, March 16 Gold was stuck near its
lowest in over three months on Monday, pressured by a stronger
dollar, ahead of a key Federal Reserve policy meet this week
that could hint at the timing of any hike in U.S. interest
rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,155.36 an ounce
by 0026 GMT, after posting its sixth weekly decline in seven on
Friday.
* The metal hit its lowest since Dec. 1 of $1,147.10 last
week after strong U.S. jobs data stoked speculation that the Fed
would increase rates in June.
* Investors will be watching the Fed's two-day policy meet
that begins on Tuesday for clues on U.S. central bank view on
the economy and how soon it could raise interest rates.
* Higher rates could dent demand for gold, which does not
pay any interest.
* The dollar has already been boosted by prospects of higher
rates, trading near a 12-year high against a basket of major
currencies.
* A stronger greenback hurts gold's safe-haven appeal, while
also making it more expensive for holders of other currencies.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.04 percent to
750.67 tonnes on Friday - the lowest since late January.
* Hedge funds and money managers reduced their bullish
stance in Comex gold and silver for the sixth straight week in
the week ended March 10, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
* The Hong Kong Futures Exchange Ltd on Friday suspended its
thinly-traded gold futures contract ahead of next week's
replacement of the century-old London process known as the
"fix", against which the gold futures were priced.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro sank to a fresh 12-year low early on Monday after
a recent bounce was met with fresh selling interest in a sign
that investors were still very bearish on the common currency.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing March
1315 U.S. Industrial output Feb
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index March
PRICES AT 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1155.36 -3.37 -0.29
Spot silver 15.58 -0.05 -0.32
Spot platinum 1114.6 2.1 0.19
Spot palladium 787.1 -2.91 -0.37
Comex gold 1154.8 2.4 0.21
Comex silver 15.565 0.071 0.46
Euro 1.0491
DXY 100.2
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)