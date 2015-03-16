(Repeats to fix formatting)
* Gold near 3-month low reached last week
* Traders await Fed policy meet for clues on U.S. rates
* Dollar near 12-yr high vs basket of major currencies
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, March 16 Gold was stuck near its
lowest in over three months on Monday, pressured by a stronger
dollar ahead of a key Federal Reserve policy meet this week that
could hint at the timing of any hike in U.S. interest rates.
Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,162.50 an ounce
by 0753 GMT. The metal hit its lowest since Dec. 1 last week at
$1,147.10, after strong U.S. jobs data stoked speculation that
the Fed would increase rates in June.
Investors will be watching the Fed's two-day policy meet
that begins on Tuesday for clues on how soon it could raise
interest rates. Higher rates could dent demand for gold, which
does not pay any interest.
"A huge decline (in gold prices) could once again be
expected should the FOMC conference throw up hawkish surprises,"
said Phillip Futures analyst Howie Lee, referring to the Fed's
Federal Open Market Committee.
"The usual rhetoric of an improving U.S. economy and
lessened slack in the labour market will undoubtedly add
strength to the bears," he said.
Even just the removal of the term "patient" regarding higher
rates could send prices to as low as $1,125, Lee said.
After successive months of strong jobs data, expectations
have been growing that the Fed will signal a June rate rise by
dropping a pledge to be "patient" in considering such a move.
The dollar has already been boosted by prospects of higher
rates, trading near a 12-year high against a basket of major
currencies.
A stronger greenback hurts gold's safe-haven appeal, while
also making it more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Investor sentiment towards gold has been bearish. Holdings
in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 0.28 tonnes to 750.67 tonnes on
Friday - the lowest since late January.
Hedge funds and money managers reduced their bullish stance
in Comex gold and silver for the sixth straight week in the week
ended March 10, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
showed on Friday.
In the physical markets, lower gold prices attracted some
bargain hunters, but not in sufficient numbers to boost prices,
said traders.
In the second biggest consumer, China, premiums on the
Shanghai Gold Exchange were about $5-$6 an ounce above the
global benchmark, stronger than Friday's premiums.
PRICES AT 0753 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1162.5 3.77 0.33
Spot silver 15.72 0.09 0.58
Spot platinum 1118.65 6.15 0.55
Spot palladium 787.85 -2.16 -0.27
Comex gold 1161.8 9.4 0.82
Comex silver 15.735 0.241 1.56
Euro 1.0529
DXY 99.923
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue and
Subhranshu Sahu)