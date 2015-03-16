* European shares up, dollar falls vs euro
* Traders await Fed policy meet for clues on U.S. rates
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 16 Gold fell on Monday,
trading just above its lowest level in more than three months,
due to stronger European shares and expectations that this
week's Federal Reserve meeting could hint at the timing of any
hike in U.S. interest rates.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,153.26 an ounce
by 12:29 p.m. EDT (1629 GMT), just above last week's three-month
low at $1,147.10. The metal had fallen for nine consecutive
sessions up to Thursday, its longest losing streak since 1973.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up 80
cents at $1,153.20 an ounce.
Spot platinum continued its fall, reaching the lowest
since July 2009 at $1,101 an ounce before paring losses to be
down 0.5 percent $1,107.30.
Gold shrugged off weakness in the dollar, which slid
0.8 percent against a basket of leading currencies.
The U.S. currency, however, which has risen 10 percent so
far this year, was still trading close to its highest since
2003.
"Speculative investors are quite clearly out of love with
gold at the present time and as long as we have this meteoric
rise in the U.S. dollar going on, it's difficult to see a change
in gold's fortunes," bullion broker Sharps Pixley CEO Ross
Norman said.
Investors were looking at the Fed's two-day policy meet that
begins on Tuesday for clues on how soon it could raise interest
rates. Higher rates could dent demand for gold, which does not
pay any interest.
"The only thing that could cause shorts to rethink their
positions at the moment would be if the Fed didn't raise rates
in June," Deutsche Boerse's MNI senior analyst Tony Walters
said. "But if the Fed removes 'patient' from its (statement)
then I'd expect more selling."
"Everything indicates that we're headed toward a rate hike.
This market is trying to discount anything that will come out on
Wednesday," said Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist for RJO
Futures in Chicago, referring to the day the Fed is expected to
make a statement.
Investor sentiment towards gold has been bearish. Holdings
in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 0.28 tonnes to 750.67 tonnes on
Friday.
In the second-biggest consumer China, premiums on the
Shanghai Gold Exchange increased slightly to $5-$6 an ounce
above the global London benchmark.
Silver was down 0.3 percent at $15.58 an ounce, while
palladium fell 1.2 percent to $780.25 an ounce.
