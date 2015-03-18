SINGAPORE, March 18 Gold hovered near its lowest
level in more than four months on Wednesday ahead of the
conclusion of a Federal Reserve meeting that may stoke
expectations for a mid-year hike in U.S. interest rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,150.30 an ounce
by 0029 GMT, not far above Tuesday's trough of $1,142.86 - its
lowest since Nov. 7.
* Many expect the Fed officials, who started a two-day
policy meeting on Tuesday, to drop the phrase "patient" from
their forward guidance on interest rates, potentially paving the
way for a rate hike in June, the first since 2006.
* While the U.S. economy has been strengthening as evidenced
by a firming labour market, the housing sector remained weak.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. housing starts plunged to their
lowest level in a year in February.
* U.S. gold was steady at $1,149.50 an ounce.
* Greece frustrated its main creditors by refusing to update
euro zone peers on its reform progress at a scheduled
teleconference, insisting instead that the discussions should be
escalated to Thursday's European Union summit.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings dropped 0.4 percent to
747.98 tonnes on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar steadied in Asia just hours before the Fed was
expected to take a major step toward lifting interest rates.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China House prices Feb
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Jan
1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting
1830 Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds news conference
Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1150.30 1.75 +0.15 -2.81
Spot Silver 15.56 0.05 +0.32 -0.64
Spot Platinum 1093.00 0.17 +0.02 -8.91
Spot Palladium 761.00 0.25 +0.03 -4.00
COMEX GOLD APR5 1149.50 1.30 +0.11 -2.92
COMEX SILVER MAY5 15.55 -0.03 -0.21 -0.35
Euro/Dollar 1.0597
Dollar/Yen 121.34
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)