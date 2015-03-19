* Dollar slips after Fed caution on U.S. economy
* Short-covering could boost gold further
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, March 19 Gold rose to its highest in
nearly two weeks on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
signalled a slower pace of interest rate hike and gave a
cautious outlook for the U.S. economy.
The Fed's dovish stance sent the dollar lower although the
greenback clawed back some lost ground in afternoon trading in
Asia.
Spot gold was little-changed at $1,167.40 an ounce by
0804 GMT, after earlier climbing to $1,177.46, its highest since
March 9.
The metal gained 1.6 percent on Wednesday, its biggest
one-day jump since Jan. 30.
The Fed moved a step closer to hiking rates for the first
time since 2006, but downgraded its economic growth and
inflation projections, signalling it is in no rush to push
borrowing costs to more normal levels.
The U.S. central bank removed a reference to being "patient"
on rates from its policy statement, while sounding a cautious
note on the health of the economic recovery. It also slashed its
median estimate for the federal funds rate and expressed concern
over the strength in the dollar.
"The (Fed's) statement and press conference suggest that
monetary policy is likely to be tightened but at a more moderate
pace than the FOMC initially anticipated," ANZ said in a note,
referring to the Federal Open Market Committee.
Gold fell to a four-month low earlier this week as concerns
mounted over higher U.S. interest rates which could dent demand
for non-interest bearing bullion.
The dollar has risen nearly 10 percent this year against a
basket of major currencies as strong U.S. economic data boosted
expectations the Fed would soon start raising interest rates.
Immediate resistance level for gold sits around
$1,180-$1,185, said MKS Group trader James Gardiner, who sees
decent offers leading up to $1,200.
Others noted that bullion could see further gains on a
short-covering rally.
The Fed's caution on rates brought some bullion investors
back on board.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, rose 0.24 percent to 749.77 tonnes on
Wednesday - the first inflow since Feb. 20.
The fund had seen some heavy outflows recently that took
holdings to their lowest in over a month just earlier this week.
Precious metals prices 0804 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1167.40 0.65 +0.06 -1.36
Spot Silver 15.88 -0.02 -0.13 1.40
Spot Platinum 1120.20 6.36 +0.57 -6.64
Spot Palladium 774.90 -5.36 -0.69 -2.25
COMEX GOLD APR5 1166.40 15.10 +1.31 -1.49
COMEX SILVER MAY5 15.91 0.36 +2.34 1.96
Euro/Dollar 1.0690
Dollar/Yen 120.65
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Prateek Chatterjee)