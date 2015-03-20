SINGAPORE, March 20 Gold retained recent gains
to trade near a two-week high on Friday and was headed for its
biggest weekly jump since January after the Federal Reserve
cautioned over its rate hike path and U.S. economic growth.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,170.80 an ounce by 0032
GMT, near a two-week high of $1,177.46 hit on Thursday.
* The metal is up about 1 percent for the week - its biggest
weekly gain since late January.
* Earlier this week, the Fed removed a reference to being
"patient" on rates from its policy statement, while sounding a
cautious note on the health of the economic recovery.
* The U.S. central bank also slashed its median estimate for
the federal funds rate and expressed concern over the strength
in the dollar.
* Gold had dipped to a four-month low earlier this week as
concerns mounted over higher U.S. interest rates which could
dent demand for non-interest bearing bullion. But the caution
from the Fed lifted bullion and hurt the dollar.
* Post-Fed, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, saw its first inflows since Feb. 20.
* In other industry news, six institutions will start
setting gold prices electronically on Friday, as
Intercontinental Exchange completes a sweeping change to
London's bullion benchmarks and dispenses with the century-old
gold "fix".
* Some of the lowest valuations in decades and rising
pressure on Africa's gold producers to restructure or perish are
likely to spur a wave of acquisitions in a sector attracting a
growing number of potential buyers.
* Among other precious metals, silver and platinum
were headed for weekly gains after a two-week slide.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar edged lower in early Asian trade on Friday but
remained well above this week's lows plumbed after the Fed's
dovish stance on interest rates sent the greenback tumbling.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Producer prices Feb
0900 Euro zone Current account Jan
PRICES AT 0032 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1170.8 -0.1 -0.01
Spot silver 16.13 0.03 0.19
Spot platinum 1119.78 -3.62 -0.32
Spot palladium 766.55 1.4 0.18
Comex gold 1170 1 0.09
Comex silver 16.115 0.001 0.01
Euro 1.0659
DXY 99.093
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)