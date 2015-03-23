SINGAPORE, March 23 Gold extended gains into a fourth straight session on Monday to trade near its highest in two weeks, boosted by a weaker dollar and caution from the Federal Reserve on the timing of a possible hike in U.S. interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,185.35 an ounce by 0038 GMT. It climbed to $1,187.80 on Friday, its highest since March 6, as the dollar tumbled. * The greenback has been under pressure since last Wednesday when the Fed sounded a cautious note on the health of economic recovery in the United States, and slashed its median estimate for the federal funds rate. * Market players' consensus expectation for the U.S. central bank's interest rate hike have shifted, with a majority of Wall Street's top banks now expecting the Fed to hold off on raising rates until at least September, and the odds for a June hike fading, a Reuters poll showed. * Gold had dipped to a four-month low before the Fed meet last week as concerns mounted over higher U.S. interest rates which could dent demand for non-interest bearing bullion. But it has recovered since. * The dollar started trade in Asia on the defensive, after a volatile few days in the wake of the Fed's dovish steer, which cast doubts on bullish positions in the greenback. * Despite the modest gain in bullion prices, data showed that investor sentiment has not improved drastically. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.72 percent to 744.40 tonnes on Friday - the lowest since late January. * Hedge funds and money managers slashed their bullish bets in gold and silver futures and options for a sixth straight week in the week ended March 17, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. * In other industry news, the new London Bullion Market Association Gold Price went live for the first time on Friday, with Goldman Sachs and UBS joining the four members of the now defunct gold "fix" in setting its electronic replacement. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares started the week on a strong note on Monday after a weaker U.S. dollar helped fuel solid gains on Wall Street. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. National activity index Feb 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Mar PRICES AT 0038 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1185.35 3.17 0.27 Spot silver 16.75 0.02 0.12 Spot platinum 1135.99 1.99 0.18 Spot palladium 771.97 -4.03 -0.52 Comex gold 1185 0.4 0.03 Comex silver 16.755 -0.128 -0.76 Euro 1.0804 DXY 97.944 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)