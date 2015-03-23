* Gold firm after 3-day rally
* Traders watch $1,200/oz as next key level
* Chinese premiums ease to $4-$5
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, March 23 Gold retained gains from a
three-day rally on Monday to trade near its highest in two
weeks, boosted by a weaker dollar and caution from the Federal
Reserve on the timing of a possible hike in U.S. interest rates.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,182.55 an ounce by
0715 GMT. It climbed to $1,187.80 on Friday, its highest since
March 6, as the dollar tumbled.
The greenback has been under pressure since last Wednesday
when the Fed sounded a cautious note on the health of economic
recovery in the United States, and slashed its median estimate
for the federal funds rate.
Market players' consensus expectation for a U.S. interest
rate increase has shifted, with most of Wall Street's top banks
now expecting the Fed to hold off until at least September and
the odds for a June hike fading, a Reuters poll showed.
"With the rate hike not expected until September, some
unwinding of short positions on gold are expected and a weaker
dollar in the interim is also set to boost demand for gold,"
said Phillip Futures analyst Howie Lee.
Traders said the next key level for gold is $1,200 on the
upside.
Gold had dipped to a four-month low before the Fed meet last
week as concerns mounted over higher U.S. interest rates which
could dent demand for non-interest bearing bullion. But it has
recovered since.
The dollar started trade in Asia on the defensive, after a
volatile few days in the wake of the Fed's dovish steer, which
cast doubts on bullish positions in the greenback.
Despite the modest gain in bullion prices, data showed that
investor sentiment has not improved drastically.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.72 percent to
744.40 tonnes on Friday - the lowest since late January.
Hedge funds and money managers slashed their bullish bets in
gold and silver futures and options for a sixth straight week in
the week ended March 17, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
In the physical markets, demand seemed to have weakened
compared to last week's levels.
In China, the second biggest consumer, premiums eased to
$4-$5 an ounce, lower from Friday's levels of $6-$7.
PRICES AT 0715 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1182.55 0.37 0.03
Spot silver 16.66 -0.07 -0.42
Spot platinum 1135.5 1.5 0.13
Spot palladium 775 -1 -0.13
Comex gold 1182.1 -2.5 -0.21
Comex silver 16.675 -0.208 -1.23
Euro 1.0787
DXY 98.06
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
