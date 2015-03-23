(Adds comment, updates prices)
* Dollar down 0.9 pct, European shares down
* Chinese premiums ease to $4-$5
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 23 Gold firmed for the
fourth straight session on Monday to its highest in more than
two weeks, as the dollar extended losses and expectations rose
that the Federal Reserve will hold off until at least September
to raise interest rates.
Gold had dipped to a four-month low before the Fed met last
week as concerns mounted over higher U.S. interest rates, which
could dent demand for non-interest-bearing bullion.
Spot gold hit its highest since March 6 at $1,190.70
an ounce and was up 0.7 percent, by 3:05 p.m. EDT (1705 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up
$3.10 at $1,187.70 an ounce.
The dollar fell 0.9 percent against a basket of leading
currencies. It came under pressure after the Fed last week
downgraded its economic growth and inflation projections,
signaling it is in no rush to push borrowing costs to more
normal levels.
Consensus expectation for a U.S. interest rate increase has
shifted, with most of Wall Street's top banks now expecting the
central bank to hold off until at least September, a Reuters
poll showed.
"All the gold bears are disappointed that there is not going
to be a June rate hike, so now the speculation is going to focus
on when the next rate hike is going to be," Citi analyst David
Wilson said.
European shares fell, also on caution about whether Greece
can reach agreement with creditors to secure fresh funds.
Gold is usually seen as insurance against risk in times of
financial or economic troubles when equities underperform.
Later in the day, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said the
central bank is "widely expected" to begin raising interest
rates this year, though the policy path remains uncertain.
"That was a fleeting factor," said Bill O'Neill, partner and
co-founder of Logic Advisors in New Jersey, about the spot gold
price extending gains after Fischer's comments.
"Perhaps it reinforces last week's Fed minutes. I don't see
an imminent set rate hike."
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to the lowest since late
January at 744.40 tonnes on Friday.
In China, the second biggest consumer, premiums over the
London price eased to $4-$5 an ounce, lower than Friday's levels
of $6-$7.
Platinum rose 1.1 percent to $1,146.75 an ounce,
while silver gained 1.4 percent at $16.96 an ounce and
palladium was down 0.5 percent at $772.50 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
