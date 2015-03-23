SINGAPORE, March 24 Gold retained its gains from
a four-day rally on Tuesday and looked likely to rise further as
the dollar took a beating on expectations that a hike in U.S.
interest rates could be pushed out to September.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was firm at $1,189.31 an ounce by 2320
GMT. The metal had climbed to $1,191.50 on Monday, the highest
since March 6, as it rose for a fourth straight day.
* The biggest boost for the jump in gold prices has been the
fall in the dollar.
* The greenback has been under pressure after the Federal
Reserve sounded a cautious note last week on the U.S. economy
and the pace of its future rate-hike path.
* Consensus expectation for a U.S. interest rate increase
has shifted, with most of Wall Street's top banks now expecting
the central bank to hold off until at least September, compared
with previous expectations of June, a Reuters poll showed.
* Demand for gold, a non-interest paying asset, has been
hurt recently on expectations of a near-term rate hike.
* A weaker dollar also makes the metal cheaper for holders
of other currencies, and increases its appeal as a hedge.
* The Fed is "widely expected" to begin raising interest
rates this year though the policy path remains uncertain, the
central bank's second-in-command said on Monday, appearing to
lay the groundwork for a less predictable future.
* Traders will be eyeing U.S. data and more comments from
Fed officials this week for clues about the economy and the U.S.
central bank's monetary policy.
* In other industry news, Ivory Coast launched an operation
on Monday to shut down hundreds of illegal gold mining sites
blamed for violence, unregulated immigration and environmental
destruction, the defence and mining ministers said.
* Palladium-backed exchange-traded funds saw their biggest
weekly outflows since August last week as prices of the white
metal reversed the trend of the last two years to fall as gold,
silver and platinum rose.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar fell for a second straight session against
a basket of major currencies on Monday after traders unwound
bullish dollar positions on the likelihood that Fed policy will
be accommodative over the near term.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Mar
0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Mar
0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Mar
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Mar
1230 U.S. Consumer prices Feb
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jan
1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Mar
1400 U.S. New home sales Feb
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Mar
PRICES AT 2320 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1189.31 0.61 0.05
Spot silver 16.96 0.04 0.24
Spot platinum 1145.98 1.98 0.17
Spot palladium 772.98 -1.67 -0.22
Comex gold 1189.1 1.4 0.12
Comex silver 16.985 0.094 0.56
Euro 1.0954
DXY 96.938
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)