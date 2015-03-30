SINGAPORE, March 30 Gold slipped for a second straight session on Monday, pulling further from a three-week high, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled that the U.S. central bank may be on course to raise interest rates later this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was off 0.2 percent at $1,196.98 an ounce by 0036 GMT, after rising for a second week in a row last week. It touched a three-week peak of $1,219.40 on Thursday. * Bullion is headed for a second consecutive monthly drop in March as a looming U.S. rate hike dims the appeal of a non-interest bearing asset. * Yellen said on Friday that an increase in the Fed's benchmark rate "may well be warranted later this year" given sustained improvement in U.S. economic conditions. * The Fed signaled in its March statement that it was moving a step closer toward raising rates, though the central bank cut its economic outlook and slashed its median estimate for the federal funds rate, in a sign that it was prepared to move more slowly than the market expected ahead of the meeting. * U.S. gold for April delivery dropped 0.3 percent to $1,196.40 an ounce. * The volume of gold sold forward by mining companies rose by 103 tonnes last year, the biggest annual increase since 1999, an industry report showed. * Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position in gold, but raised their net long in silver for the first time in eight weeks as prices rallied toward their highest in more than a month. * China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan warned that the country needs to be vigilant for signs of deflation and said policymakers were closely watching slowing global economic growth and declining commodity prices. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar gained versus a basket of major currencies after Yellen's comments, while Asian stocks got off to a sluggish start. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment Mar 1200 Germany Consumer prices Mar 1230 U.S. Personal income Feb 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Feb Precious metals prices 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1196.98 -1.82 -0.15 1.13 Spot Silver 16.93 -0.02 -0.12 8.11 Spot Platinum 1134.53 -0.97 -0.09 -5.45 Spot Palladium 737.00 -2.30 -0.31 -7.03 COMEX GOLD APR5 1196.40 -3.40 -0.28 1.04 435 COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.94 -0.13 -0.79 8.56 732 Euro/Dollar 1.0867 Dollar/Yen 119.26 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)