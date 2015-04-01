SINGAPORE, April 1 Gold steadied on Wednesday after falling for a second straight month in March as renewed bets that the Federal Reserve is on course to lift interest rates this year burnished the dollar's appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,184.16 an ounce by 0011 GMT, after ending March with a loss of 2.4 percent. * Bullion has dropped 3 percent since touching a three-week high last week, as the dollar gained momentum after Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Friday signalled a rate hike may be likely later this year amid continued improvements in U.S. economic conditions. * Yellen's remarks halted a seven-day rally in gold, its longest since 2012, that had been spurred by hopes the Fed would take it slow in raising rates. * U.S. gold for April delivery was also nearly flat at $1,184 an ounce. * The Fed will have a "strong" case to hike interest rates in June, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said, dismissing recently weak economic data as transitory and perhaps due to unseasonable weather. * U.S. consumer confidence rebounded strongly in March amid optimism over the labor market while house prices increased in January, hopeful signs that a recent sharp slowdown in economic activity was probably a blip. * The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New York-listed SPDR Gold Trust, in March recorded its biggest monthly outflow since December 2013, data from the fund shows. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The euro closed out the worst quarter in its 15-year history on Tuesday, slammed by monetary policy changes and worries about Greece, while U.S. stocks retreated a day after posting big gains. * U.S. crude futures edged up on Wednesday, following a more than 7 percent decline over the past three days, as Iran and world powers negotiated beyond a Tuesday deadline, raising uncertainty over a nuclear deal that could add to a global oil glut. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Mar 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Mar 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Mar 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Mar 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI Mar 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Mar 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final Mar 1400 U.S. Construction spending Feb 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Mar Precious metals prices 0011 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1184.16 1.06 +0.09 0.05 Spot Silver 16.63 0.01 +0.06 6.19 Spot Platinum 1138.20 -0.65 -0.06 -5.14 Spot Palladium 733.50 1.07 +0.15 -7.47 COMEX GOLD APR5 1184.00 0.90 +0.08 -0.01 3 COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.64 0.04 +0.25 6.67 274 Euro/Dollar 1.0746 Dollar/Yen 119.89 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)