SINGAPORE, April 1 Gold steadied on Wednesday
after falling for a second straight month in March as renewed
bets that the Federal Reserve is on course to lift interest
rates this year burnished the dollar's appeal.
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,184.16 an ounce
by 0011 GMT, after ending March with a loss of 2.4 percent.
* Bullion has dropped 3 percent since touching a three-week
high last week, as the dollar gained momentum after Fed Chair
Janet Yellen on Friday signalled a rate hike may be likely later
this year amid continued improvements in U.S. economic
conditions.
* Yellen's remarks halted a seven-day rally in gold, its
longest since 2012, that had been spurred by hopes the Fed would
take it slow in raising rates.
* U.S. gold for April delivery was also nearly flat
at $1,184 an ounce.
* The Fed will have a "strong" case to hike interest rates
in June, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said, dismissing
recently weak economic data as transitory and perhaps due to
unseasonable weather.
* U.S. consumer confidence rebounded strongly in March amid
optimism over the labor market while house prices increased in
January, hopeful signs that a recent sharp slowdown in economic
activity was probably a blip.
* The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New
York-listed SPDR Gold Trust, in March recorded its biggest
monthly outflow since December 2013, data from the fund shows.
* The euro closed out the worst quarter in its 15-year
history on Tuesday, slammed by monetary policy changes and
worries about Greece, while U.S. stocks retreated a day after
posting big gains.
* U.S. crude futures edged up on Wednesday, following a more
than 7 percent decline over the past three days, as Iran and
world powers negotiated beyond a Tuesday deadline, raising
uncertainty over a nuclear deal that could add to a global oil
glut.
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Mar
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Mar
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Mar
0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Mar
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI Mar
1215 U.S. ADP national employment Mar
1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final Mar
1400 U.S. Construction spending Feb
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Mar
Precious metals prices 0011 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1184.16 1.06 +0.09 0.05
Spot Silver 16.63 0.01 +0.06 6.19
Spot Platinum 1138.20 -0.65 -0.06 -5.14
Spot Palladium 733.50 1.07 +0.15 -7.47
COMEX GOLD APR5 1184.00 0.90 +0.08 -0.01 3
COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.64 0.04 +0.25 6.67 274
Euro/Dollar 1.0746
Dollar/Yen 119.89
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)