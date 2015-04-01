* Gold snaps 3-day fall, lost 2.4 pct in March
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 1 Gold kicked off April by
climbing on Wednesday as the dollar retreated, but expectations
the Federal Reserve is on course to lift interest rates this
year capped gains.
Investors are looking to U.S. jobs data due on Friday, when
another strong number could boost bets the U.S. central bank
will hike interest rates sooner rather than later.
Economists polled by Reuters have forecast a 244,000 rise in
non-farm payrolls in March, which would mark the 13th straight
month of job gains of over 200,000, matching a run in 1994-95.
The Fed will have a "strong" case to hike interest rates in
June, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said, dismissing
recent weak U.S. economic data as transitory and perhaps due to
unseasonable weather.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,185.65 an ounce by
0632 GMT, after ending March with a loss of 2.4 percent.
"There's some short-term support around $1,180, but I still
believe the price will continue to go down given pressure from
the Fed increasing rates," said Chen Min, analyst at Jinrui
Futures in Shenzhen.
Bullion has dropped nearly 3 percent since touching a
three-week high last week, as the dollar gained momentum after
Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments on Friday suggested a rate
hike is still on the cards for later this year.
Yellen's remarks halted a seven-day rally in gold, its
longest since 2012, that had been spurred by hopes the Fed would
take it slow in raising rates.
The greenback slipped against a basket of major currencies
on Wednesday, making dollar-denominated assets such as gold
cheaper for holders of other currencies.
U.S. gold for April delivery rose 0.2 percent to
$1,185.50 an ounce.
Buying interest from China, the world's second largest gold
consumer after India, is "relatively soft" at current prices,
said Chen.
"Buyers are waiting for prices to fall below $1,100," she
said.
The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New
York-listed SPDR Gold Trust, in March recorded its biggest
monthly outflow since December 2013.
Investors were also keeping an eye on talks between Iran and
six world powers to settle a dispute over Tehran's nuclear
programme as discussions extended beyond a Tuesday deadline.
A deal could see the dollar "sell off slightly thus giving
gold a bit of a lift," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in
a note.
