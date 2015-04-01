SINGAPORE, April 2 Gold hovered above $1,200 an ounce on Thursday, clinging to gains from the prior session when it rose the most in two months, after weak U.S. private jobs data suggested that a more comprehensive employment report could disappoint. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,203.70 an ounce by 2324 GMT, after climbing 1.8 percent on Wednesday. That was bullion's biggest single-day rally since Jan. 30, nearly reversing a 2.4-percent slide in all of March. * U.S. gold for June delivery slipped 0.4 percent to $1,203.70 an ounce. * U.S. private employers added the smallest number of workers in more than a year in March. The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls rose by 189,000, well below economists' expectations for an increase of 225,000. * The ADP report came ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report which is forecast to show an increase of 245,000 in March after rising 295,000 in February, according to a Reuters poll of economists. * A weaker number on Friday could push back expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike which some analysts had predicted to come as early as June. * Other data also pointed to slower U.S. economic growth in the first quarter, with factory activity hitting a near two-year low in March. * The renewed uncertainty could boost appetite for safe-haven assets such as gold, which could close in on a three-week high reached last week. * Barrick Gold Corp has lost its bid to dismiss a U.S. lawsuit that accuses the world's largest gold producer of concealing problems at a troubled South American mine and of fraudulently inflating the company's market value by billions of dollars. * Kinross Gold Corp said its mining and crushing operations at its Maricunga mine in northern Chile remain suspended following severe floods in the region last week. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed modest losses, having suffered a setback on fresh signs that the U.S. economy slowed significantly in the first quarter. U.S. stocks fell for a second session. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. International trade Feb 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1240 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives welcome remarks at conference 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Mar 1400 U.S. Factory orders Feb Precious metals prices at 2324 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1203.70 -0.30 -0.02 1.70 Spot Silver 16.92 0.03 +0.18 8.05 Spot Platinum 1157.98 -0.02 -0.00 -3.49 Spot Palladium 745.98 2.45 +0.33 -5.89 COMEX GOLD JUN5 1203.70 -4.50 -0.37 1.66 COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.94 -0.12 -0.73 8.56 Euro/Dollar 1.0764 Dollar/Yen 119.63 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)