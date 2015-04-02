* Gold up 1.8 pct on Wednesday, the most in two months

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, April 2 Gold hovered above $1,200 an ounce on Thursday, clinging to gains from the prior session when it rose the most in two months, after weak U.S. private jobs data suggested that a more comprehensive employment report could disappoint.

Indications that the U.S. economy slowed significantly in the first quarter are boding well for safe-haven assets such as gold which is trading not far off a three-week high reached last week.

U.S. private employers added the smallest number of workers in more than a year in March, missing market expectations. Other data also pointed to slower U.S. economic growth, with factory activity hitting a near two-year low in March.

The report came ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls which is forecast to show an increase of 245,000 in March after rising 295,000 in February, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

A weaker jobs number on Friday could push back expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike which some analysts had predicted to come as early as June.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,205.80 an ounce by 0655 GMT, after climbing 1.8 percent on Wednesday. That was bullion's biggest single-day rally since Jan. 30, nearly reversing a 2.4-percent slide in all of March.

"We think there is little chance that the U.S. nonfarm payrolls are able to defy the odds this Friday by producing yet another resounding jobs report," said Howie Lee, investment analyst at Phillip Futures.

"That could send gold prices spiraling upwards to $1,220."

Gold hit $1,219.40 last week, its highest since March 2, at the end of a seven-day run-up on expectations that the U.S. central bank would go slow in raising interest rates.

Trading activity is expected to be thin on Friday with many markets shut for the Easter holiday.

U.S. gold for June delivery slipped 0.2 percent to $1,205.80 an ounce.

Precious metals prices 0655 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1205.80 1.80 +0.15 1.88 Spot Silver 16.94 0.05 +0.30 8.17 Spot Platinum 1160.24 2.24 +0.19 -3.31 Spot Palladium 747.65 4.12 +0.55 -5.68 COMEX GOLD JUN5 1205.80 -2.40 -0.20 1.83 COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.97 -0.09 -0.55 8.76 Euro/Dollar 1.0809 Dollar/Yen 119.58 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months