SINGAPORE, April 7 Gold steadied on Tuesday
below a seven-week high reached the session before as the dollar
regained momentum, although uncertainty about the timing of a
U.S. interest rate hike kept bullion above $1,200 an ounce.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,213.40 an ounce, after
hitting a session high of $1,224.10 on Monday, its loftiest
since Feb. 17.
* U.S. gold for June delivery slipped 0.4 percent to
$1,213.80 an ounce.
* Friday's disappointing U.S. non-farm payrolls data fuelled
expectations that the Federal Reserve could delay an anticipated
rate increase this year, boosting gold's safe-haven appeal. U.S.
jobs posted the slowest growth in more than a year in March.
* New York Fed President William Dudley said the timing of
the U.S. rate hike, which would be the first in nearly a decade,
is unclear and for now policymakers must watch that the U.S.
economy's surprising recent weakness does not signal a more
substantial slowdown.
* Growth in U.S. services sector slowed in March to its
lowest level in three months but the index of new export orders
rose to the highest level in more than two years.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings dropped to 735.45 tonnes
on Monday from 737.24 tonnes on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar firmed in Asia, having recovered almost all of
its payroll-inspired losses as the euro came under renewed
pressure. Asian stocks tracked Wall Street higher.
* U.S. crude futures dipped after rallying in the previous
session and as Goldman Sachs said it saw little upside
for its $40 a barrel forecast over the next three months.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0755 Germany Markit services PMI Mar
0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI Mar
0830 Euro zone Sentix index Apr
0900 Euro zone Producer prices Feb
1900 U.S. Consumer credit Feb
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1213.40 -0.90 -0.07 2.52
Spot Silver 16.90 -0.07 -0.41 7.92
Spot Platinum 1170.30 -3.70 -0.32 -2.47
Spot Palladium 764.22 -3.28 -0.43 -3.59
COMEX GOLD JUN5 1213.80 -4.80 -0.39 2.51
COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.93 -0.18 -1.08 8.50
Euro/Dollar 1.0937
Dollar/Yen 119.45
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)