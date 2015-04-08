SINGAPORE, April 8 Gold hovered above $1,200 an
ounce on Wednesday, trading not far below a seven-week high, as
expectations that the Federal Reserve could delay an anticipated
rate increase this year increase.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota on Tuesday
laid out a case for waiting until the second half of 2016 to
start raising rates, and to then raise them gradually to just 2
percent by the end of 2017.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,209.21 an ounce by 0026
GMT. Bullion climbed to $1,224.10 on Monday, its highest since
Feb. 17, after last week's dismal U.S. nonfarm payrolls
suggested the Fed would be in no rush to tighten monetary
policy.
* U.S. gold for June delivery was also nearly flat
at $1,209.60 an ounce.
* Kocherlakota's comments came after New York Fed President
William Dudley said that the timing of a U.S. rate rise was
unclear.
* Investors were earlier eyeing a U.S. rate hike to come as
early as June. A delay would buoy gold's draw as a safe-haven
asset.
* Investors will be awaiting the release of the minutes of
the Fed's March 17-18 meeting on Wednesday for further clues.
During that meeting, policymakers opened the door further for a
rate hike as early as June by removing a pledge to be "patient"
in normalizing monetary policy.
* But its cautious outlook on the U.S. economy at that time
reflected the Fed's overall dovish bias, sending gold on a
seven-day rally in its longest winning run since 2012.
* "Even a hike in autumn becomes questionable after the
latest set of disappointing data," Carsten Fritsch, analyst at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt, told the Reuters Global Gold Forum.
* U.S. job openings surged to a 14-year high in February but
a steady pace of hiring suggested employers are having trouble
finding suitable workers, a trend that could boost wage growth.
MARKET NEWS
* Japanese shares probed 15-year peaks as investors favoured
Asian assets on expectations of more stimulus from countries
such as China and Japan.
* U.S. crude futures fell over $1 in early Asian trading
after Saudi Arabia revved up crude production to a record high
in March.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial orders Feb
0645 France Trade data Feb
0900 Euro zone Retail sales Feb
1800 Minutes of Federal Reserve's March 17-18 meeting
Precious metals prices at 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1209.21 1.01 +0.08 2.17
Spot Silver 16.83 0.02 +0.12 7.47
Spot Platinum 1169.40 -1.58 -0.13 -2.54
Spot Palladium 766.40 -0.58 -0.08 -3.32
COMEX GOLD JUN5 1209.60 -1.00 -0.08 2.15
COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.84 0.00 +0.00 7.96
Euro/Dollar 1.0828
Dollar/Yen 120.23
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)