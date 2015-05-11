* U.S. dollar rises 0.2 percent
* SPDR Gold Trust holdings see sharpest decline this year
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 11 Gold eased on Monday as
the impact of a rebounding dollar, bolstered by persistent
concern about future Greek debt payments, outweighed U.S. data
supporting bets the Federal Reserve will not raise rates until
late 2015.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,183.10 ounce by
3:05 p.m. EDT (1905 GMT), while U.S. gold settled down
0.5 percent at $1,183 an ounce.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent versus a basket of currencies,
mostly due to euro weakness, as Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis said the liquidity situation was "terribly urgent"
and a deal to release further funds was needed in the next
couple of weeks.
"The market has become more bearish ... the Greek crisis
doesn't seem to be enough to ignite trading decisions," Societe
Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. "There are U.S. retail sales
on Wednesday, which could provide another stepping stone for a
rate hike in September after Friday's data."
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, saw the sharpest decline this year on
Friday.
The U.S. currency had weakened after U.S. jobs data on
Friday showed April nonfarm payrolls increased roughly in line
with forecasts, but the March figure was revised significantly
downward.
The data tempered views that a U.S. rate rise could come at
the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting in June. San Francisco
Fed President John Williams, however, said in a CNBC interview
on Monday that the Fed should not telegraph ahead of time
exactly when it will begin to raise interest rates, putting
markets on notice for more volatility in the coming months.
"Momentum likely remains to the downside against medium-term
expectations of a reversal in dollar weakness and continued
selling in gold long positions," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
Spot gold has remained below the key $1,200 level for seven
sessions straight.
"While we acknowledge that the gold price could fall
substantially below $1,200 per ounce for a period as a
consequence of early Fed tightening, we see this negative risk
as more than offset by the positive upside for gold from any
escalation of the Greek crisis," Capital Economics said in a
note.
The research company forecast gold prices rising to $1,250
in the second quarter and $1,400 in the fourth quarter.
Silver fell 1.1 percent to $16.25 an ounce. Platinum
dropped 1.5 percent to $1,123.04 an ounce, while
palladium was down 2.4 percent at $778.75 an ounce.
($1 = 0.8960 euros)
