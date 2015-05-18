SINGAPORE, May 18 Gold was trading close to a
three-month high on Monday, as more soft U.S. data stoked
expectations the Federal Reserve would not hike interest rates
soon.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,222.50 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, not far from a February-high of $1,227.04 that was
matched last week.
* As of Friday, gold has risen for four straight days in its
longest winning streak since March.
* The metal has been supported in recent days by sluggish
U.S. economic data, which has hurt the dollar and altered
expectations regarding the Fed' monetary policy.
* U.S. industrial production unexpectedly fell for a fifth
straight month in April, suggesting that the economy is growing
at only a modest pace in the second quarter. Other data on
Friday showed U.S. consumer sentiment fell to a seven-month low
in early May.
* The weak data bolstered views the economy was not
recovering strongly enough for the U.S. central bank to raise
rates from record lows.
* That view has supported non-interest-paying bullion, which
would have seen demand decline with higher rates.
* Markets had earlier expected the Fed to act in June.
* The dollar languished around a three-month low against the
euro in early Asian trade on Monday, also supporting gold's
appeal as a safe-haven.
* Economists cut their forecasts for U.S. economic growth in
the second quarter and full year, and trimmed expectations for
U.S. labour market gains, according to the Philadelphia Federal
Reserve's quarterly survey.
* Hedge funds and money managers increased net long
positions in silver and gold in the week ended May 12, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
* Hedge fund Paulson & Co kept its stakes unchanged in most
of its gold investments in the first quarter, when the precious
metal's price pared its gains, a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission showed on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* Treasury yields dropped on Friday following a
stabilization in European government bonds and another batch of
weak U.S. data. U.S. stocks finished near flat, though the S&P
500 eked out another record closing high and major indexes
posted gains for the week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China House prices Apr
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index May
PRICES AT 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1222.5 -0.4 -0.03
Spot silver 17.52 0.04 0.23
Spot platinum 1164.6 1.82 0.16
Spot palladium 791 2.8 0.36
Comex gold 1222.4 -2.9 -0.24
Comex silver 17.535 -0.028 -0.16
Euro 1.1437
DXY 93.23
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)