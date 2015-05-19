SINGAPORE, May 19 Gold retained gains from a
five-day rally on Tuesday, trading near a three-month high as a
recent string of sluggish U.S. economic data stoked speculation
the Federal Reserve would not raise rates any time soon.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had dipped slightly to $1,223.39 an ounce
by 0030 GMT, but held near a three-month high of $1,232.20
reached in the previous session.
* The metal had gained for five straight days to Monday
after recent data on U.S. jobs market, retail sales and consumer
sentiment pointed to weakness in the economy.
* The weak data bolstered views the economy was not
recovering strongly enough for the U.S. central bank to raise
rates from record lows at its next policy meeting in June.
* That view has supported non-interest-paying bullion, which
would have seen demand decline with higher rates.
* However, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans noted that
the Fed could look at a rate hike in June if the economy was
strong enough.
* The U.S. economy is probably not as weak as current
estimates suggest, a paper published Monday by the Federal
Reserve Bank of San Francisco said, potentially adding to
arguments for raising interest rates sooner rather than later.
* The U.S. dollar made broad-based gains on Monday,
recovering ground after several weeks of selling that had
brought the greenback down to more attractive levels after
prolonged strength.
* Further strengthening of the greenback could hurt gold,
seen as a safe-haven asset.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.78 percent to
718.24 tonnes on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street stocks rose on Monday to record highs on hopes
the Federal Reserve will hold off raising interest rates, while
the dollar rallied and Greek bond yields jumped on worries the
nation will not be able to make its debt payments.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment May
0900 Euro zone Eurotstat trade Mar
0900 Euro zone Inflation final Apr
1230 U.S. Building permits Apr
1230 U.S. Housing starts Apr
PRICES AT 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1223.39 -1.85 -0.15
Spot silver 17.66 -0.01 -0.06
Spot platinum 1169.5 0 0
Spot palladium 781.75 -4.25 -0.54
Comex gold 1223.3 -4.3 -0.35
Comex silver 17.675 -0.057 -0.32
Euro 1.1316
DXY 94.148
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)