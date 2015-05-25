SINGAPORE, May 25 Gold was trading close to its
lowest in over a week on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank was poised to hike
interest rates this year and as the dollar strengthened to its
highest in a month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had slipped 0.2 percent to $1,203 an
ounce by 0032 GMT, close to $1,201.20, the metal's lowest since
May 13 reached in the previous session.
* The Fed's Yellen was clearer than ever on Friday that the
central bank was poised to raise interest rates this year, as
the U.S. economy was set to bounce back from an early-year slump
and as headwinds at home and abroad waned.
* Yellen spoke amid growing concern at the Fed about
volatility in financial markets once it begins to raise rates,
and a desire to begin coaxing sceptical investors towards
accepting the inevitable: that a 6-1/2-year stretch of near-zero
interest rates would soon end.
* Bullion investors believe higher rates would dent demand
for non-interest-paying gold.
* The prospect of higher rates also boosted the dollar,
diminishing gold's appeal as a safe-haven.
* The greenback rose to its highest in a month on Monday
against a basket of major currencies, supported by Yellen's
comments and U.S. inflation data.
* Rising shelter and medical care costs boosted underlying
U.S. inflation pressures in April.
* In other industry news, hedge funds and money managers
hiked a silver net long stance to a near 10-month high and
boosted their bullish gold bet to its biggest since March during
the week ended May 19, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data showed on Friday.
* Indian gold jewellery demand in the second half of the
year could take a hit as the Hindu calendar shows the number of
dates seen as being auspicious for weddings will drop 40 percent
in the second half from a year earlier.
* Russia and Kazakhstan raised their gold holdings in April
as the price of gold steadied, while Jordan entered as a steady
buyer earlier this year, data from the International Monetary
Fund showed on Friday.
* Liquidity is likely to be thin on Monday as the COMEX is
closed for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.
MARKET NEWS
* Global equity markets dipped but remained near record
highs on Friday after Yellen said she expected U.S. interest
rates to rise this year, a view that lifted bond yields and was
bolstered by rising core consumer prices.
PRICES AT 0032 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1203 -2.88 -0.24
Spot silver 17.02 -0.09 -0.53
Spot platinum 1139.74 -6.11 -0.53
Spot palladium 779.47 -1.78 -0.23
Comex gold 1202.8 -1.2 -0.1
Comex silver 17.035 -0.016 -0.09
Euro 1.0978
DXY 96.392
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)