* Yellen says Fed on track to hike US rates this year
* Dollar at highest in a month after Yellen's comments
* US, UK markets shut on Monday
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 25 Gold was trading close to its
lowest level in over a week on Monday after Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen indicated the U.S. central bank was likely to
raise interest rates this year and as the dollar strengthened to
its highest in a month.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,205.06 an ounce by
0637 GMT, close to $1,201.20, the metal's lowest since May 13
reached in the previous session.
Yellen was clearer than ever on Friday that the central bank
was poised to raise interest rates this year, as the U.S.
economy was set to bounce back from an early-year slump and
headwinds at home and abroad waned.
"Yellen's comments and the positive impact it has had on the
dollar is not helping gold," said a trader in Singapore.
"It does look like the Fed will hike rates this year despite
the disappointing data we have seen so far. The dollar is also
regaining momentum, so we could see gold drop below $1,200
soon," the trader said.
In a speech to a business group, Yellen said she expected
the world's largest economy to strengthen after a slowdown due
to "transitory factors" in recent months and noted that some of
the weakness might be due to "statistical noise".
Bullion investors believe higher U.S. interest rates would
dent demand for non-interest-paying gold.
The prospect of higher rates boosted the dollar to its
highest in a month on Monday against a basket of major
currencies. U.S. inflation data from Friday also supported the
greenback.
A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies, while also diminishing the metal's appeal as a
safe haven.
Liquidity is likely to be thin on Monday as British and U.S.
markets are shut for holidays.
In the physical markets, gold demand across Asia is soft as
investors channel their money towards higher-yielding stock
markets.
Indian gold jewellery demand in the second half of the year
could take a hit as the Hindu calendar shows the number of dates
seen as being auspicious for weddings will drop 40 percent in
the second half from a year earlier.
Persistent weakness in the physical markets could undermine
any rallies.
PRICES AT 0637 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1205.06 -0.82 -0.07
Spot silver 17.055 -0.055 -0.32
Spot platinum 1142.25 -3.6 -0.31
Spot palladium 778 -3.25 -0.42
Comex gold 1204.8 0.8 0.07
Comex silver 17.075 0.024 0.14
Euro 1.1
DXY 96.214
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Joseph Radford, Alan Raybould and Sunil Nair)