SINGAPORE, May 26 Gold was stuck in a tight trading range above $1,200 an ounce on Tuesday, as the dollar firmed near a one-month peak against a basket of major currencies on prospects of higher U.S. interest rates this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,206 an ounce by 0037 GMT. The metal was little changed in the previous session, as liquidity was thin due to U.S. and British holidays. * Bullion was not far off its lowest in about a week of $1,201.20 reached on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank was poised to raise interest rates this year, as the economy was set to bounce back from an early-year slump and headwinds at home and abroad waned. * Investors believe higher U.S. interest rates would dent demand for non-interest-paying gold, while boosting the dollar. * The greenback was also boosted by weakness in the euro, which was pressured on worries Greece cannot service debt repayments next month amid a cash crunch. * A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, and also diminishes its safe-haven appeal. * Bullion traders will be keenly eyeing U.S. economic data due later in the day, including consumer confidence and new home sales, for clues on the strength of the economy and how it would impact the Fed's monetary policy. * Focus was also on Greece, which said on Monday it needs aid urgently to be able to pay a loan installment due next week. * Any worsening of the Greek debt crisis could potentially trigger safe-haven demands for gold. * In news from Asia, China has established a fund that is expected to raise about $16 billion for gold-related investment as part of its "Silk Road" initiative to develop trade and transport infrastructure across Asia and beyond, official media reported. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares fell in early trading on Tuesday, while the dollar held near highs scaled in holiday-thinned trading in the previous session. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Apr 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Mar 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Mar 1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash May 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May 1400 U.S. New home sales Apr PRICES AT 0037 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1206 -0.8 -0.07 Spot silver 17.07 -0.05 -0.29 Spot platinum 1147 -0.5 -0.04 Spot palladium 786.5 0.52 0.07 Comex gold 1205.8 1.8 0.15 Comex silver 17.105 0.054 0.32 Euro 1.0959 DXY 96.517 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)