SINGAPORE, May 27 Gold held near a two-week trough early on Wednesday after sliding almost 2 percent in the previous session as strong U.S. data suggested the Federal Reserve may be on course to raise interest rates this year. The dollar also held on to broad gains following a rally that pushed bullion to its steepest single-day fall since April 30. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,188.20 an ounce by 0040 GMT. It dropped to $1,185.35 on Tuesday, its weakest since May 12. * U.S. gold was also nearly flat at $1,187.60 an ounce. * A gauge of U.S. business investment spending plans rose solidly for a second straight month in April and consumer confidence perked up this month, adding to signs economic growth was picking up after sputtering in the first quarter. U.S. new home sales also climbed last month. * The strong U.S. data were in line with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's upbeat comments last week that indicated the U.S. central bank is poised to raise interest rates later this year. * Yellen's comments had fueled the dollar's rally to an eight-year high versus the yen and it also rose against the euro, making dollar-denominated assets such as gold more costly for buyers using other currencies. * U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said a U.S. rate hike may trigger bouts of volatility in global financial markets. * Top gold miner Barrick Gold Corp has forged a strategic tie-up with Zijin Mining Group Co and agreed to sell the Chinese miner a stake in a mine in Papua New Guinea as a first step toward further collaboration. * Russia is increasing its gold holdings because gold is a reserve asset that is free from legal and political risks, a senior central banker said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks slipped and the dollar stayed strong on growing expectations of a U.S. rate hike this year and concerns that financial woes in Europe could engulf Spain in addition to Greece. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Jun 0645 France Consumer confidence May Precious metals prices 0040 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1188.20 1.65 +0.14 0.39 Spot Silver 16.71 0.00 +0.00 6.70 Spot Platinum 1124.00 1.00 +0.09 -6.33 Spot Palladium 779.98 2.98 +0.38 -1.60 COMEX GOLD JUN5 1187.60 0.70 +0.06 0.30 COMEX SILVER JUL5 16.75 0.00 -0.01 7.35 Euro/Dollar 1.0880 Dollar/Yen 123.01 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)