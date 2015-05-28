* Optimism about Greek deal fades
* Dollar up against basket of currencies
* U.S. weekly jobless claims up
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 28 Gold inched higher after
hitting a 2-1/2 week low on Thursday as the dollar and global
shares fell alongside uncertainty about Greece and an unexpected
rise in U.S. jobless claims.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,188.30 an ounce by
2:26 p.m. EDT (1826 GMT) after falling to $1,180.55, the lowest
since May 11. U.S. gold futures for June delivery
settled up $2.50 at $1,188.10 an ounce.
European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio
underlined the gravity of the situation facing Greece, talking
openly about a possible default that would be the first of its
kind in the eurozone.
A worsening of the Greek debt crisis could trigger demand
for gold coins and bars. Gold is usually seen as a hedge against
political and financial risk, although the impact on demand from
wider political worries is usually short-lived.
The dollar turned down 0.2 percent against a basket of
currencies.
In the United States, data showed initial claims for state
unemployment benefits rose to a seasonally adjusted 282,000 for
the week ended May 23.
This followed a sharp drop in gold prices on Tuesday, when
U.S. data showed strong core business spending, new home sales
and consumer confidence.
The robust U.S. releases added to views that the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates soon.
"The market has been responding to fairly convinced
statements from (Fed Chair) Janet Yellen that they are ready to
implement a tighter monetary policy," said Bart Melek, head of
commodity strategy for TD Securities in Toronto.
"We're going to be pretty range bound for the next little
while," Melek said. "The reason is we're waiting for the Fed."
Higher U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion.
"Expectations of an easing of the tightening proved wrong so
far ... but the Fed is clearly ruling out next year," Macquarie
analyst Matthew Turner said.
"It's like an impending dread, like an exam coming up that
maybe won't be so bad after all, but everyone is just getting a
bit nervous and reluctant to take big positions."
In the physical markets, China's net gold imports from main
conduit Hong Kong tumbled to an eight-month low in April, data
showed.
Silver was down 0.1 percent at $16.65 an ounce.
Platinum fell 0.5 percent to $1,111.75 an ounce, while
palladium lost 0.1 percent to $783.50 an ounce.
