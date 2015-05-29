* Gold supported by easier dollar
* But prices down 1.5 pct on the week
* Coming up: U.S. Q1 GDP at 1230 GMT
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 29 Gold was hovering above a
2-1/2-week low on Friday as the dollar gave back some of its
recent gains, but the metal was still headed for a second
straight weekly decline on the prospect of higher U.S. interest
rates.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,187.90 an ounce by
0646 GMT. It fell to a 2-1/2-week low of $1,180.55 on Thursday
but recovered slightly as the dollar and stocks weakened. The
metal is still down 1.5 percent on the week.
The dollar edged down in early Asian trading, taking a
breather from this week's rally that brought it to its highest
level against the yen since 2002 on growing expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.
"The (gold) market looks set to continue to trade in a
$1,180-$1,195 range with a break to the downside looking more
likely in line with the surging dollar," said Jason Cerisola, a
trader at MKS Group.
Technical analysts at ScotiaMocatta also said gold's
momentum was currently to the downside, with fresh selling
expected on a break of $1,171.
The dollar has been well bid since Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen said last week the U.S. central bank was on track
to raise rates later this year.
Economic data on Thursday suggested the same thing.
Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose for a fourth
straight month in April to a nine-year high, boosting the
outlook for the housing market.
Traders were now waiting for U.S. GDP data later in the day.
Higher interest rates would boost the dollar and dent gold's
investment appeal as it is a non-interest-paying asset.
In the near term, gold got some support from uncertainties
around the Greek debt crisis.
Greece and its European and International Monetary Fund
lenders have been locked in slow-moving talks on a reform
agreement for four months with no breakthrough in sight. Without
a deal, Athens risks default or bankruptcy in weeks.
A worsening of the Greek debt crisis might trigger demand
for gold coins and bars. Gold is usually seen as a hedge against
political and financial risk, although the impact on demand from
wider political worries is usually short-lived.
PRICES AT 0646 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1187.9 0.2 0.02
Spot silver 16.695 0.025 0.15
Spot platinum 1114.1 0.6 0.05
Spot palladium 780.75 -2.25 -0.29
Comex gold 1187.9 -0.2 -0.02
Comex silver 16.705 0.036 0.22
Euro 1.0943
DXY 97.054
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
