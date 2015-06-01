SINGAPORE, June 1 Gold was trading close to its highest in nearly a week on Monday, supported by safe-haven bids from uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis, but gains were limited by a stronger dollar and the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,190.40 an ounce by 0037 GMT, after earlier climbing to a session-peak of $1,196.35, its highest since May 26. * Greece and its European creditors agreed on the need to reach a cash-for-reforms deal quickly as Athens missed a self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an agreement to unlock aid, sources close to the talks said. * Athens and its euro zone and International Monetary Fund creditors have been locked in talks for months on a reform agreement. Without a deal, Athens risks default or bankruptcy in weeks, a development that could have a wide-ranging impact on financial markets. * The United States warned on Friday of a possible accident for the world economy if Greece and its creditors miss their June deadlines. [ID:nL5N0YK3LM * Gold is seen as a safe bet during times of financial and economic uncertainty. * But gains in the metal were capped by a robust dollar, which has been strengthening on expectations the Federal Reserve would soon raise interest rates from record lows. * Higher rates would diminish demand for non-interest-paying gold, while boosting the dollar. * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bet in Comex gold during the week ended May 26, but raised it slightly in silver, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. * The U.S. Mint sold 21,500 ounces of American Eagle gold coins in May, down 27.1 percent from the previous month, according to the latest data. * South African gold producer Harmony Gold is in talks with unions that could see more than 3,000 jobs cut at its Doornkop mine, the National Union of Mineworkers said on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The euro was on the defensive early on Monday after Greece missed a self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an agreement with its lenders to unlock aid, keeping alive fears of a debt default. The greenback also climbed against a basket of major currencies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI May 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI May 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final May 0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI May 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI May 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final May 1200 Germany Consumer prices May 1230 U.S. Personal income Apr 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI May 1400 U.S. Construction spending Apr PRICES AT 0037 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1190.4 0.65 0.05 Spot silver 16.71 0.015 0.09 Spot platinum 1108.2 0.2 0.02 Spot palladium 776.5 2 0.26 Comex gold 1190.5 0.7 0.06 Comex silver 16.705 0.004 0.02 Euro 1.0943 DXY 97.185 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)