SINGAPORE, June 1 Gold was trading close to its
highest in nearly a week on Monday, supported by safe-haven bids
from uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis, but gains were
limited by a stronger dollar and the prospect of higher U.S.
interest rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,190.40 an ounce by 0037
GMT, after earlier climbing to a session-peak of $1,196.35, its
highest since May 26.
* Greece and its European creditors agreed on the need to
reach a cash-for-reforms deal quickly as Athens missed a
self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an agreement to unlock
aid, sources close to the talks said.
* Athens and its euro zone and International Monetary Fund
creditors have been locked in talks for months on a reform
agreement. Without a deal, Athens risks default or bankruptcy in
weeks, a development that could have a wide-ranging impact on
financial markets.
* The United States warned on Friday of a possible accident
for the world economy if Greece and its creditors miss their
June deadlines. [ID:nL5N0YK3LM
* Gold is seen as a safe bet during times of financial and
economic uncertainty.
* But gains in the metal were capped by a robust dollar,
which has been strengthening on expectations the Federal Reserve
would soon raise interest rates from record lows.
* Higher rates would diminish demand for non-interest-paying
gold, while boosting the dollar.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bet in
Comex gold during the week ended May 26, but raised it slightly
in silver, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed
on Friday.
* The U.S. Mint sold 21,500 ounces of American Eagle gold
coins in May, down 27.1 percent from the previous month,
according to the latest data.
* South African gold producer Harmony Gold is in
talks with unions that could see more than 3,000 jobs cut at its
Doornkop mine, the National Union of Mineworkers said on Friday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was on the defensive early on Monday after Greece
missed a self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an agreement
with its lenders to unlock aid, keeping alive fears of a debt
default. The greenback also climbed against a basket of major
currencies.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI May
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI May
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final May
0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI May
0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI May
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final May
1200 Germany Consumer prices May
1230 U.S. Personal income Apr
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI May
1400 U.S. Construction spending Apr
PRICES AT 0037 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1190.4 0.65 0.05
Spot silver 16.71 0.015 0.09
Spot platinum 1108.2 0.2 0.02
Spot palladium 776.5 2 0.26
Comex gold 1190.5 0.7 0.06
Comex silver 16.705 0.004 0.02
Euro 1.0943
DXY 97.185
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)