* Greece misses self-imposed Sunday deadline for debt deal
* Dollar rallies after strong U.S. manufacturing data
* Fed's Rosengren dovish on rate increase
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 1 Gold was little changed
on Monday, giving up gains as the dollar rallied after the
precious metal was initially buoyed by an unexpected stall in
U.S. consumer spending and comments on interest rates from a
Federal Reserve's official.
Spot gold rose to a session high of $1,204.31 an
ounce and was down 0.04 percent at $1,189.30 an ounce by 3:00
p.m. EDT (1900 GMT). It posted a second consecutive weekly fall
last week, hitting a three-week low of $1,180.50 on Thursday.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled down
$1.10 at $1,188.70 an ounce.
The U.S. dollar advanced against major currencies after
stronger-than-expected data on U.S. manufacturing activity and
construction spending, while mounting worries of a Greek default
contributed to the euro's weakness.
"The buying just dried up above $1,200 and the dollar made a
comeback and we're right back down to where we were," said James
Steel, chief metals analyst for HSBC Securities in New York.
Gold prices were lifted earlier by heavy short covering in
response to earlier data and comments by Boston Fed President
Eric Rosengren, Steel said.
Rosengren said he would like to begin raising rates as soon
as possible, but risks from the slowdown in China and Europe in
particular loom large, even as growth at home is still not
strong enough.
The week will contain a number of economic pointers
culminating with the jobs report on Friday, which investors will
peruse for clues on the timing of a rate increase.
Higher rates would reduce demand for non-interest-paying
bullion.
Investors were monitoring the Greek situation after Athens
missed a self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an agreement
with its lenders to unlock aid.
Without a deal, Greece risks default or bankruptcy in weeks,
a possibility that has supported gold prices to an extent.
"Greece and global equity markets remain the perennial wild
cards," INTL FCStone said in a note.
Any worsening of the Greek debt crisis could potentially
trigger demand for gold coins and bars. The metal is usually
seen as a hedge against political and financial risk, although
the impact on demand from wider political concerns is usually
short lived.
Silver fell 0.1 percent to $16.68 an ounce. Platinum
fell 0.3 percent to $1,104.28 ounce, while palladium
was down 0.2 percent at $772.78 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Pravin Char and Andre Grenon)