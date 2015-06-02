SINGAPORE, June 2 Gold was little changed near
$1,190 an ounce on Tuesday as strong U.S. data boosted the
dollar and supported expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike
later this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,188.10 an ounce by 0035
GMT. The metal had climbed to a session high of $1,204.31 on
Monday but was unable to hold on to the gains and closed the day
slightly lower.
* Gold had initially gained in the previous session after
U.S. consumer spending growth unexpectedly stalled in April as
households cut back on purchases of automobiles and continued to
boost savings.
* Comments from Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren
regarding U.S. interest rates also helped. Rosengren said he
would like to begin raising rates as soon as possible, but risks
from the slowdown in China and Europe in particular loom large,
even as growth at home is still not strong enough.
* But bullion gave up on the gains after other reports on
Monday showed U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May for
the first time in seven months and construction spending surged
in April to a near 6-1/2-year high.
* The data kept alive expectations the Fed will hike U.S.
interest rates later this year, boosting the dollar.
* The greenback rose to a 12-1/2-year peak against the yen,
while also climbing against a basket of major currencies.
* Higher rates would reduce demand for non-interest-paying
bullion, while boosting the dollar. A stronger dollar also makes
gold more expensive for holders of other currencies and reduces
the metal's safe-haven appeal.
* Bullion traders were also keeping an eye out for news on
the Greek debt crisis, any worsening of which could trigger
safe-haven bids.
* Athens and its creditors from the euro zone countries and
the International Monetary Fund are racing to hammer out a deal
that would prevent the country from defaulting and potentially
leaving the euro zone.
* The leaders of Germany, France and Greece's international
creditor institutions agreed late on Monday to work with "real
intensity" as they try to clinch a deal with Athens.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.25 percent to
714.07 tonnes on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks closed modestly higher in a choppy session on
Monday, while the euro fell on worry about Greece's financial
crisis and soft euro zone data.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0755 Germany Unemployment rate May
0900 Euro zone Consumer prices May
0900 Euro zone Producer prices Apr
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index May
1400 U.S. Factory orders Apr
PRICES AT 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1188.1 -0.55 -0.05
Spot silver 16.7255 0.0255 0.15
Spot platinum 1100.49 0.99 0.09
Spot palladium 769.25 -2.1 -0.27
Comex gold 1188.6 -0.1 -0.01
Comex silver 16.725 0.045 0.27
Euro 1.0925
DXY 97.438
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by Ed Davies)