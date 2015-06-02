* Gold dips as dollar climbs to 12-1/2-peak vs yen * Platinum near 11-week low * Coming Up: U.S. Factory orders April; 1400 GMT (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, June 2 Gold held firm below $1,200 an ounce on Tuesday as the dollar climbed to a fresh 12-1/2-year peak against the yen and strong U.S. economic data supported expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike later this year. Spot gold was little changed at $1,189.30 an ounce by 0633 GMT. The metal had climbed to a session high of $1,204.31 on Monday but was unable to hold on to the gains and closed the day slightly lower. Gold initially rose in the prior session after U.S. consumer spending growth unexpectedly stalled in April, but gave up those gains after data showed manufacturing activity picked up in May for the first time in seven months and construction spending surged in April to a near 6-1/2-year high. The data kept alive expectations the Fed will hike U.S. interest rates later this year from record lows, boosting the dollar. Higher rates would reduce demand for non-interest-paying bullion. "The lack of follow-through buying after clearing $1,200 is a worrying sign for the yellow metal and it looks again likely to test a break lower through the broad $1,180 to $1,185 support range," said MKS Group trader Sam Laughlin. Platinum is also looking increasingly vulnerable amid a strong dollar, he said. After a five-day losing streak, spot platinum was trading at $1,101.99, near its lowest in nearly 11 weeks. At a discount of nearly $90 an ounce to gold, platinum was trading at the cheapest to gold since January 2013. The precious metals group has been hit by a surge in the dollar, an investor favourite due to the prospects of higher U.S. interest rates. The dollar rose above 125 yen on Tuesday for the first time since late 2002 as bulls rode positive momentum after upbeat U.S. data overnight helped it overcome tough resistance. A stronger greenback makes the dollar-denominated precious metal more expensive for holders of other currencies. In a reflection of investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.25 percent to 714.07 tonnes on Monday, the lowest since mid January. Aside from more U.S. economic data due later in the day, bullion traders were also keeping an eye out for news on the Greek debt crisis, any worsening of which could trigger safe-haven bids. Athens and its creditors from the euro zone countries and the International Monetary Fund are racing to hammer out a deal that would prevent the country from defaulting and potentially leaving the euro zone. PRICES AT 0633 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1189.3 0.65 0.05 Spot silver 16.72 0.02 0.12 Spot platinum 1101.99 2.49 0.23 Spot palladium 771.5 0.15 0.02 Comex gold 1189.8 1.1 0.09 Comex silver 16.74 0.06 0.36 Euro 1.0948 DXY 97.255 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sunil Nair)