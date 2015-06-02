* Euro rallies against the U.S. dollar
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 2 Gold edged higher on
Tuesday in response to losses in the dollar after disappointing
U.S. data and also as uncertainty persisted over whether a
high-level meeting on Greece's debt crisis might lead to a
significant breakthrough.
Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,193.75 an ounce by
2:43 p.m. EDT (1843 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for August
delivery rose $5.70 to settle at $1,194.40 an ounce.
It had briefly climbed above $1,200 for the first time in a
week in the previous session.
"It's definitely, in my opinion, a reflection of the
euro-dollar developments of today," said Trey Reik, precious
metal strategist for Sprott Assett Management USA, in
Connecticut.
"I am a bit concerned that gold's not doing a little better
today because these are fairly ideal conditions. Gold markets
are very fragile and shallow right now."
The euro strengthened against the U.S. dollar, which
was on track to post its biggest one-day loss against the single
currency since mid-March, on expectations that Greece would
reach a deal with its creditors.
The dollar was also weighed down by U.S. data showing
new orders for factory goods fell unexpectedly in April.
More U.S. economic data, culminating in the monthly non-farm
payrolls report on Friday, will be watched by investors for
clues on the timing of an interest rate rise. Higher rates would
reduce demand for non-interest-paying bullion.
"People are still expecting a U.S. rate hike by the end of
the year and then when you have weaker data then it tends to
cause a little bit of panic on whether it will be a December
rate hike or not," Citi strategist David Wilson said.
Bullion traders were also looking for news on the Greek debt
crisis as the international creditor institutions agreed to work
with "real intensity" in the coming days as they try to clinch a
deal in debt negotiations with Athens.
In a reflection of bearish investor sentiment, holdings in
SPDR Gold Trust, the biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
fell to their lowest since mid-Jan at 714.07 tonnes on Monday.
After a five-day streak of declines, spot platinum
was up 0.8 percent at $1,108.10 an ounce, still close to its
lowest in nearly 11 weeks. It was trading at the cheapest to
gold since January 2013, with a $90 an ounce discount to the
yellow metal.
Silver rose 0.4 percent to $16.77 an ounce, while
palladium was down 0.8 percent at $765.01 an ounce.
