SINGAPORE, June 3 Gold clung to overnight gains
on Wednesday, supported by a tumble in the dollar, as investors
waited for word on negotiations on the Greek debt crisis and for
U.S. economic data for trading cues.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,193.16 an ounce
by 0039 GMT, after gaining 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
* The dollar was broadly lower on Wednesday as hopes for
progress in Greek debt talks and a huge spike in European yields
combined to give the euro its biggest gain in three months. The
dollar index had fallen 1.6 percent in the previous session.
* A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for holders
of other currencies, while also diminishing the metal's appeal
as a safe-haven.
* Greece's creditors on Tuesday drafted the broad lines of
an agreement to put to the leftist government in Athens in a bid
to conclude four months of acrimonious negotiations and release
aid before the cash-strapped country runs out of money.
* The joint effort by the European Commission, the European
Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund to set out the
terms for a cash-for-reforms deal came after the leaders of
Germany and France held emergency talks with those institutions
in Berlin on Monday night to press the lenders to bridge their
own differences and find a solution.
* Bullion had gotten some support in recent sessions from
the uncertainties over the Greek debt crisis as investors sought
safety in the metal.
* Markets also continued to await more U.S. economic data,
including the monthly non-farm payrolls report on Friday, to
gauge the strength of the economy and how it would impact the
Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. Higher rates would
reduce demand for non-interest-paying bullion.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.59 percent to
709.89 tonnes on Tuesday, the lowest since January.
* South African bullion producer Harmony Gold said
on Tuesday it aims to minimise redundancies at the loss-making
Doornkop mine its is trying to revamp, after a union said 3,000
jobs could be lost.
* Russia produced 63.2 tonnes of gold in the first four
months of 2015, including 47.6 tonnes of mined output, the
Finance Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks edged down on Tuesday while the dollar fell
and bond yields rose as investors sought clarity on Greece's
debt crisis and awaited the U.S. jobs report.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC services PMI May
0750 France Markit services PMI May
0755 Germany Markit services PMI May
0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI May
0900 Euro zone Retail sales Apr
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Apr
1145 European Central Bank releases policy statement
1230 U.S. International trade Apr
1400 U.S. Non-manufacturing PMI May
PRICES AT 0039 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1193.16 -0.18 -0.02
Spot silver 16.76 0.01 0.06
Spot platinum 1111.24 2.99 0.27
Spot palladium 764.5 -1.5 -0.2
Comex gold 1193.6 -0.8 -0.07
Comex silver 16.765 -0.034 -0.2
Euro 1.1135
DXY 96.038
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)