SINGAPORE, June 3 Gold clung to overnight gains on Wednesday, supported by a tumble in the dollar, as investors waited for word on negotiations on the Greek debt crisis and for U.S. economic data for trading cues. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,193.16 an ounce by 0039 GMT, after gaining 0.4 percent on Tuesday. * The dollar was broadly lower on Wednesday as hopes for progress in Greek debt talks and a huge spike in European yields combined to give the euro its biggest gain in three months. The dollar index had fallen 1.6 percent in the previous session. * A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while also diminishing the metal's appeal as a safe-haven. * Greece's creditors on Tuesday drafted the broad lines of an agreement to put to the leftist government in Athens in a bid to conclude four months of acrimonious negotiations and release aid before the cash-strapped country runs out of money. * The joint effort by the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund to set out the terms for a cash-for-reforms deal came after the leaders of Germany and France held emergency talks with those institutions in Berlin on Monday night to press the lenders to bridge their own differences and find a solution. * Bullion had gotten some support in recent sessions from the uncertainties over the Greek debt crisis as investors sought safety in the metal. * Markets also continued to await more U.S. economic data, including the monthly non-farm payrolls report on Friday, to gauge the strength of the economy and how it would impact the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. Higher rates would reduce demand for non-interest-paying bullion. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.59 percent to 709.89 tonnes on Tuesday, the lowest since January. * South African bullion producer Harmony Gold said on Tuesday it aims to minimise redundancies at the loss-making Doornkop mine its is trying to revamp, after a union said 3,000 jobs could be lost. * Russia produced 63.2 tonnes of gold in the first four months of 2015, including 47.6 tonnes of mined output, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks edged down on Tuesday while the dollar fell and bond yields rose as investors sought clarity on Greece's debt crisis and awaited the U.S. jobs report. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC services PMI May 0750 France Markit services PMI May 0755 Germany Markit services PMI May 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI May 0900 Euro zone Retail sales Apr 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Apr 1145 European Central Bank releases policy statement 1230 U.S. International trade Apr 1400 U.S. Non-manufacturing PMI May PRICES AT 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1193.16 -0.18 -0.02 Spot silver 16.76 0.01 0.06 Spot platinum 1111.24 2.99 0.27 Spot palladium 764.5 -1.5 -0.2 Comex gold 1193.6 -0.8 -0.07 Comex silver 16.765 -0.034 -0.2 Euro 1.1135 DXY 96.038 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)