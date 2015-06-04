SINGAPORE, June 4 Gold was near its lowest in
three weeks on Thursday, as robust U.S. economic data boosted
prospects of higher interest rates and as signs emerged of
progress in the Greek debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,185.36 an ounce
by 0048 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session.
The metal fell to $1,179.43 on Wednesday, its lowest since May
11.
* Data on Wednesday showed that the U.S. trade deficit
narrowed in April on a drop in imports, while companies picked
up their hiring in May after a pullback the previous month.
* The data supported the notion the economy has recovered
somewhat from a first-quarter contraction and bolstered
expectations the Federal Reserve may consider raising interest
rates later this year.
* Higher rates would dent demand for non-interest-paying
gold, while boosting the dollar.
* Investors were now awaiting U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on
Friday for more clues about the economy and how it would impact
the Fed's interest rate policy.
* Greece's international creditors signalled on Wednesday
they were ready to compromise to avert a default even as a
defiant Athens warned it might skip an IMF loan repayment due
this week.
* Failure to reach agreement this month could trigger a
Greek default and lead to the imposition of capital controls and
a potential exit from the euro zone, dealing a serious blow to
Europe's supposedly irreversible single currency.
* Bullion had gotten some support in recent sessions from
the uncertainties over the Greek debt crisis as investors sought
safety in the metal.
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street stocks rose modestly on Wednesday on hopes for
an imminent Greek debt agreement and after data pointed to
renewed life in the U.S. economy.
* The euro held on to solid gains early on Thursday, having
extended its rally for a second day in tandem with a spike in
German yields after the head of European Central Bank played
down the impact of higher market rates.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
PRICES AT 0048 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1185.36 0.61 0.05
Spot silver 16.5 -0.02 -0.12
Spot platinum 1103.9 -0.35 -0.03
Spot palladium 754.5 2.95 0.39
Comex gold 1185.6 0.7 0.06
Comex silver 16.49 0.01 0.06
Euro 1.1261
DXY 95.386
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)