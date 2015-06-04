* Fed seen on track to raise rates this year
* Lackluster physical gold demand in Asia
* Coming up: U.S. Weekly jobless claims Friday at 1230 GMT
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 4 Gold prices fell on
Thursday, shrugging off early weakness in the U.S. dollar and
hitting five-week lows as robust U.S. economic data fed
expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates
this year.
Traders will watch U.S. non-farm payrolls data, a key
barometer of the world's largest economy due on Friday.
Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,175.53 an ounce
at 2:23 p.m. EDT (1823 GMT), after falling to the lowest since
May 1 at $1,172.55. U.S. gold futures for August delivery
settled down $9.70 an ounce at $1,175.20.
Gold failed to benefit much from waning risk appetite in
financial markets. A bond market selloff eased, while the euro
paused after a strong two-day run against the dollar.
"If this unraveling of core positions continues I think gold
will find support, but obviously at this stage it is worrying
that the dollar weakness has failed to attract buyers," Saxo
Bank's head of commodity research Ole Hansen said.
"Exchange-traded product holdings are back to 2009 levels
and Chinese investors are busy placing bets on their stock
markets instead of gold."
Data on Thursday showed that U.S. nonfarm productivity fell
sharply in the first quarter, leading to a jump in labor-related
production costs. Other data showed first-time applications for
unemployment aid fell last week while the number of people on
benefit rolls hit the lowest level since 2000.
The reports likely keep the Federal Reserve on track to
raise interest rates later this year.
"A lot of (gold's weakness) is pricing in expectations for a
fairly positive non-farm payrolls reading tomorrow. All things
being equal, it should have been another pretty solid month of
gains," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler said.
Demand for physical gold in the main Asian markets was
lackluster.
Premiums in China have barely moved in the past few weeks
from $1.50-$2 an ounce to the global benchmark. In India, prices
have been broadly on a par with global prices.
Silver was down 2.4 percent at $16.23 an ounce, after
falling to the lowest since May 1 at $16.06. Platinum was
down 0.7 percent at $1,096.99 an ounce while palladium
was up 0.3 percent at $754 an ounce.
"We believe the prices of platinum group metals will benefit
from increased autocatalyst demand," said Capital Economics in a
note.
"However, palladium is likely to outperform platinum due to
the limited penetration of diesel cars in the U.S."
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by William Hardy, David Clarke and David Gregorio)