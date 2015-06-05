SINGAPORE, June 5 Gold was hovering near its
lowest in five weeks on Friday, and was on track for a third
straight weekly slide, as robust U.S. economic data bolstered
expectations of an interest rate hike this year.
Traders were awaiting the critical U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report due later in the day for more clues about the economy and
how it would impact the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold ticked up slightly to $1,177.80 an ounce
by 0037 GMT, but wasn't too far from a five-week low of
$1,172.55 hit in the previous session.
* For the week, the metal is down about 1 percent.
* Data on Thursday showed that U.S. nonfarm productivity
fell more sharply than initially thought in the first quarter,
while other data showed the labour market tightening.
* All eyes are on Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, a key
barometer of the world's largest economy. Nonfarm payrolls are
expected to have expanded to 225,000 in May from 223,000 in
April.
* Strong data would keep the Fed on track to raise interest
rates later this year, a move that could diminish demand for
non-interest-paying bullion.
* Investors were also eyeing developments over the Greek
debt crisis for possible safe-haven demand for bullion.
* Athens delayed a key debt payment to the International
Monetary Fund due on Friday as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras,
facing fury among his leftist supporters, demanded changes to
tough terms from international creditors for aid to stave off
default.
* The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New
York-listed SPDR Gold Shares, is no longer one of the top 10
U.S.-listed ETFs by value, according to data from FactSet.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro pulled away from a more than two-week high
against the dollar on Friday after German yields came off recent
highs and investors fretted over Greece's debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial orders Apr
0645 France Trade data Apr
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls May
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate May
1900 U.S. Consumer credit Apr
PRICES AT 0037 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1177.8 1.75 0.15
Spot silver 16.14 0.08 0.5
Spot platinum 1095.74 0.49 0.04
Spot palladium 753 0.75 0.1
Comex gold 1177.2 2 0.17
Comex silver 16.125 0.022 0.14
Euro 1.1203
DXY 95.695
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)