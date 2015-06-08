SINGAPORE, June 8 Gold was trading near a
11-week low on Monday, retaining losses from a three-day losing
streak, as a strong U.S. jobs report boosted expectations for a
U.S. interest rate hike in September.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,171.76 an ounce
by 0014 GMT.
* The metal had fallen to $1,162.35 on Friday, its lowest
since March 19, after data showed U.S. job growth accelerated
sharply in May and wages picked up. Nonfarm payrolls increased
280,000 last month, the largest gain since December.
* The report, indicating signs of strong momentum in the
U.S. economy, bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will
begin to raise rates in September.
* The dollar rallied to a 13-year peak against the yen and
rose sharply against the euro on Friday after the robust jobs
data.
* Higher U.S. rates could diminish demand for
non-interest-paying bullion, while a stronger dollar makes gold
more expensive for holders of other currencies and reduces the
metal's safe-haven appeal.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.17 percent to
708.70 tonnes on Friday - their lowest since mid January.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut net long positions in
gold and silver during the week ended June 2, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
* South Africa should review a preferential tax enjoyed by
gold producers, a commission set up to look into taxes in
Africa's most advanced economy said in a report.
* South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union will launch a wildcat strike if its rival union and gold
mining companies impose a wage deal on its members, its
president said on Sunday.
MARKET NEWS
* Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields posted their
steepest weekly jump in nearly two years on Friday after the
jobs report.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
China Trade data May
0600 Germany Industrial output Apr
0600 Germany Trade data Apr
0830 Euro zone Sentix index Jun
1400 U.S. Employment trends Jun
PRICES AT 0014 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1171.76 0.51 0.04
Spot silver 16.07 0.01 0.06
Spot platinum 1092 0.5 0.05
Spot palladium 750.47 1.52 0.2
Comex gold 1171.5 3.4 0.29
Comex silver 16.04 0.056 0.35
Euro 1.1104
DXY 96.4
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)