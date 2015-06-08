* Gold hit 11-week low on Friday
* U.S. jobs report boosts September rate rise prospects
* Gold fund outflows continue, hurting sentiment
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 8 Gold rose slightly after
a three-day streak of declines on Monday as the dollar and stock
markets fell, though prices hovered near 11-week lows after
Friday's jobs data fueled speculation that U.S. interest rates
may rise in September.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,174 an ounce at
3:03 p.m. EDT (1903 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for August
delivery settled up $5.50 at $1,173.60 an ounce.
The yellow metal on Friday touched its lowest since March 19
at $1,162.35 after data showed U.S. job growth accelerated more
than expected last month.
The report bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will
begin to raise U.S. rates in September, which would increase the
opportunity cost of non-interest-paying bullion.
"There is still potential for gold prices to continue
dropping, but it will be dependent on how positive the U.S. data
is," said Bernard Dahdah, an analyst at Natixis.
"Gold is not a yield-earning investment and we know that it
costs you money to hold it in large quantities," he said. "All
these incentives of yield-earning investments are really taking
their toll on gold."
Analysts see gold's next major support level around the
March low of $1,142.
"I think the gold market does not yet believe fully that the
Fed is going to increase interest rates in September, so they're
trading a little bit off the dollar trend, a little bit off of
economic surprises," said Rob Haworth, senior investment
strategist for U.S. Bank Wealth management.
"We think the Fed tightens in September," he added.
A retreat in stocks helped underpin gold prices as equity
market strength has diverted some interest from bullion.
Further outflows were seen from the world's top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust. Holdings fell 0.17 percent
to the lowest since mid-January at 708.70 tonnes on Friday.
In mining news, South Africa's Association of Mineworkers
and Construction Union said on Sunday it would launch a wildcat
strike if its rival union and gold mining companies impose a
wage deal on its members.
Interest in physical gold in the major Asian markets picked
up on Monday after bullion prices declined for a third straight
week, by 1.6 percent.
"We did notice solid Chinese interest during their morning
session as the onshore premium moved to around $3.50," MKS said
in a research note.
Spot platinum rose 0.6 percent to $1,097.70 an ounce.
Silver slipped 0.4 percent to $15.99 an ounce, while
palladium fell 0.8 percent to $742.70 an ounce.
