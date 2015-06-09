SINGAPORE, June 10 Gold was holding steady above an 11-week low on Wednesday on a softer dollar, but gains were limited as investors worried over a looming U.S. interest rate hike and awaited economic data for cues. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,177.20 an ounce by 0045 GMT, after gaining 0.4 percent in the past two sessions. The metal had fallen to $1,162.35 on Friday, its lowest since March 19, after a strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls report. * Bullion's rise came as the dollar gave up some of its sharp gains after the U.S. jobs report on Friday. A softer dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, and also burnishes the metal's safe-haven appeal. * Investors were awaiting U.S. retail sales data due on Thursday for more clues about the strength of the economy and how it would affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. * Strong data could prompt the Fed to hike rates as soon as September, a move that could hit demand for non-yielding bullion. * Forecasters expect U.S. retail sales for May to have risen 1.1 percent, according to a Reuters poll. Soft consumer spending in recent months is reported to worry Fed policymakers, who are weighing their first interest rate hike in nearly a decade. * In other news, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.42 percent to 705.72 tonnes on Tuesday, the lowest since January. Outflows from the fund can undermine any price rally. * U.S. imports of jewellery made from gold, silver and platinum rose by 18 percent year-on-year in April, driven by stronger dollar and lower jewellery prices, according to Thomson Reuters GFMS calculations released on Tuesday. * Expectations of a further drop in gold prices and better returns from surging equities in China have tamed demand for the precious metal in Asia despite recent price declines. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks ended Tuesday virtually unchanged after a choppy trading day with investors hesitant to make bets while a sharp increase in oil prices failed to boost energy stocks. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Industrial output Apr 0800 Italy Industrial output Apr 1800 U.S. Federal budget May PRICES AT 0045 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1177.2 1 0.09 Spot silver 15.97 0.03 0.19 Spot platinum 1105.74 3.24 0.29 Spot palladium 739 -1 -0.14 Comex gold 1176.5 -1.1 -0.09 Comex silver 15.94 -0.017 -0.11 Euro 1.1293 DXY 95.089 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)