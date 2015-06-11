SINGAPORE, June 11 Gold held firm near its
highest in a week on Thursday, holding on to gains from a
three-day rally sparked by a weaker dollar and safe-haven bids
from the Greek debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,186 an ounce by
0041 GMT. The metal closed up 0.8 percent on Wednesday after
hitting a one-week high of $1,192.10.
* The dollar tumbled to two-week lows against the yen on
Wednesday after Japan's chief central banker said the yen was
"very weak" and unlikely to fall further. The greenback also
fell against the euro and a basket of major currencies.
* A softer dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies, while also increasing the metal's safe-haven appeal.
* Also supporting safe haven bids was the failure of Greece
and its creditors to agree on a deal to avert a Greek default.
* The leaders of Germany and France agreed with Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday that negotiations between
Greece and its creditors must be intensified to reach a deal but
there was no sign of a breakthrough.
* Standard and Poor's lowered its long-term sovereign credit
rating on Greece to "CCC" from "CCC positive", saying the
government would likely default on its commercial debt in the
next 12 months in the absence of an agreement with creditors.
* Safe-haven gains in gold could be undermined by continuous
outflows from bullion funds.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
said its holdings fell 0.21 percent to 704.23 tonnes on
Wednesday, the lowest since September 2008.
* Traders are now waiting for U.S. retail sales data on
Thursday for more clues about the strength of the economy and
how that will affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
* Strong data could increase the prospects of a rate hike in
September, a factor that could hurt demand for
non-interest-paying bullion.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks gained early on Thursday after seeing Wall
Street shares halt their selloff, while the New Zealand dollar
tumbled to a five-year low after the country's central bank cut
its overnight cash rate.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 China Industrial output May
0530 China Retail sales May
0530 China Urban investment May
1230 U.S. Import prices May
1230 U.S. Export prices May
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Retail sales May
1400 U.S. Business inventories Apr
PRICES AT 0041 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1186 0.02 0
Spot silver 16.02 0.045 0.28
Spot platinum 1114 3.55 0.32
Spot palladium 741.75 -0.25 -0.03
Comex gold 1185.4 -1.2 -0.1
Comex silver 15.975 0.016 0.1
Euro 1.1303
DXY 94.779
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)