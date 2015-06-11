* Holdings of No.1 gold ETF hit lowest since 2008
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 11 Gold prices fell on
Thursday, snapping three days of gains, as global stock markets
and the dollar rose after strong U.S. economic data, feeding
expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
in 2015.
U.S. retail sales increased 1.2 percent in May, topping the
1.1 percent growth expected by economists.
Separately, U.S. import prices rose in May after 10 months
of declines, while weekly jobless claims rose slightly more than
expected but remained in territory consistent with a
strengthening labor market.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,181.30 an ounce
at 2:27 p.m. EDT (1827 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
August delivery settled down $6.20 an ounce at $1,186.60.
The metal hit a one-week high of $1,192.10 on Wednesday,
having held largely in a $50 range around $1,200 since
mid-March.
"Strong U.S. data is a further sign that the U.S. economy is
improving," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.
"If we get further good data and the dollar appreciates, we
wouldn't rule out a fall to $1,100 over the next couple of
months until the Fed starts raising interest rates.
Bullion prices remain under pressure in the longer term from
expectations of a Federal Reserve rate rise this year, the first
in nearly a decade. Rising U.S. rates lift the opportunity cost
of holding non-yielding gold, and benefit the dollar.
"The real story is the Fed. It's not a matter of whether
they raise rates this fall or whether it's in the spring, it's
just the fact that they're going to raise them," said Bill
Baruch, chief market strategist for iiTrader in Chicago.
"Big funds managing positions are not looking to be big
buyers of gold."
Gold was pressured by a stronger dollar, which rallied 0.6
percent against a basket of currencies after the U.S. numbers.
European and U.S. stocks came off session highs after the
International Monetary Fund quit bailout talks with Greece,
saying 'major differences' remained over an agreement to save
the country from bankruptcy.
Gold prices also faced pressure from outflows from
gold-backed exchange-traded funds.
The world's biggest gold ETF, SPDR Gold Trust, said
its holdings fell 0.2 percent to 704.23 tonnes on Wednesday, the
lowest since September 2008.
Silver was up 0.2 percent at $16 an ounce, while
platinum fell 0.7 percent to $1,102.25 an ounce and
palladium was up 0.1 percent at $742.75 an ounce.
Palladium earlier touched its lowest since April 1 at
$736.00 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London; Editing by
Susan Fenton, David Evans and Chizu Nomiyama)