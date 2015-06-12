* May U.S. producer prices see biggest increase since 2012
* Greek debt talks suffer setback
* COMING UP: Fed meeting June 16-17
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 12 Gold inched lower on
Friday, shrugging off the slightly weaker dollar, lower equity
markets and uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis, as traders
were cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting
meeting next week.
Bullion was heading for its first weekly rise in four weeks,
capitalizing on gains made earlier in the week, when the weak
dollar and increased worries over Greece's talks with its
international lenders provided support.
Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,179.75 an ounce by
2:54 p.m. EDT (1854 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
August delivery settled down $1.20 at $1,179.20 an ounce.
Earlier dollar strength weighed on gold, making it
more expensive for holders of other currencies, but the precious
metal failed to garner any strength when the greenback turned
slightly lower.
"It's a summer Friday-type atmosphere," said Bill O'Neill,
co-founder of commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors in New
Jersey, referring to the lackluster session.
"It's a cautious day ahead of the Fed meeting. The nuances
of next week's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) statement
might be more hawkish than what we've seen in the past."
The U.S. central bank will begin its two-day meeting on
Tuesday, with a statement to be released on Wednesday afternoon.
Data on Friday showed U.S. producer prices in May recorded
their biggest increase in more than 2-1/2 years, while U.S.
consumer sentiment rose more than expected in June.
A firming economy could prompt the Fed to raise interest
rates in September, which would boost the dollar further, in
turn denting demand for non-interest-paying bullion.
"We expect a single rate hike in 2015, the million-dollar
question is whether a rate hike will be able to push it below
$1,150," ING Bank senior strategist Hamza Khan said.
The precious metal, typically seen as a hedge against
political and financial risk, gave back early gains when it saw
some support from the deteriorating Greek debt talks.
"The perception is that Europe can handle a Greek default
better than it would have in 2010, when gold fell on the back of
the unfolding of the Greek crisis and the fear of contagion to
other periphery countries," Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said.
Weak physical demand and outflows from exchange-traded funds
continue to undermine gold prices, traders said.
Silver was down 1.1 percent at $15.86 an ounce, while
platinum fell 1.4 percent to $1,090 an ounce and
palladium lost 1.2 percent to $734.50 an ounce.
