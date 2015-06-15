SINGAPORE, June 15 Gold edged up on Monday as
Greece and its creditors failed to strike a deal to avert a debt
default, but gains were capped as traders waited for a Federal
Reserve policy meeting later this week for clues on the outlook
for U.S. interest rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,181.43 an
ounce by 0039 GMT, after posting its first weekly gain in four
weeks on Friday.
* Bullion got some safe-have support from news over the
weekend that talks on ending a deadlock between Greece and its
international creditors broke up in failure on Sunday, with
European leaders venting their frustration as Athens stumbled
closer towards a debt default that threatens its future in the
euro.
* Gold is typically in demand during times of political and
financial uncertainty, though gains are often short-lived.
* Investors were waiting to hear from the U.S. central bank
later this week on when it will make its first interest rate
hike in nearly a decade.
* The Fed will begin its two-day meeting on Tuesday, with a
statement to be released on Wednesday afternoon.
* A rate hike could diminish demand for non-interest-paying
gold, while boosting the dollar.
* Investor positioning showed the markets were cautious
about gold's price outlook. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.03
percent to 703.98 tonnes on Friday, the lowest since 2008.
* Hedge funds and money managers slashed their net long
stance in gold during the week ended June 9, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
* In mining news, Anglo American Platinum is
considering floating its labour-intensive South African mines
around Rustenburg rather than selling them because the offers it
has received are too low, a company and banking source said on
Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro slipped in early Asian trade on Monday, after
Greece's talks with lenders ended with no agreement and a
downbeat day on Wall Street was also likely to pressure Asian
shares.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Apr
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Jun
1315 U.S. Industrial output May
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Jun
PRICES AT 0039 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1181.43 1.13 0.1
Spot silver 15.98 0.06 0.38
Spot platinum 1089 -5.65 -0.52
Spot palladium 733.97 -2.68 -0.36
Comex gold 1181.2 2 0.17
Comex silver 15.945 0.12 0.76
Euro 1.122
DXY 95.165
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)