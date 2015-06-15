* Greek debt talks over the weekend breakdown
* Dollar strength limits gains
* Focus on Fed policy meeting this week
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, June 15 Gold rose on Monday on
safe-haven bids after Greece and its creditors failed to strike
a deal to avert a debt default, but a stronger dollar and a
Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week kept gains in
check.
Spot gold had edged up 0.3 percent to $1,184.28 an
ounce by 0716 GMT, after earlier climbing to a session-high of
$1,186.20. The dollar rose 0.1 percent against a basket of major
currencies.
Traders noted limited safe-haven bids from the Greek crisis.
Talks over the weekend to end a deadlock between Athens and its
international creditors broke up in failure. Greece is stumbling
closer towards a debt default that threatens its future in the
euro zone.
Gold is typically in demand during times of political and
financial uncertainty, although gains tend to be short-lived.
"Gold has drawn limited safe-haven interest - enough to
stall the downside - and instead focussed on U.S. monetary
policy," Barclays analysts said in a note on Monday.
"Although gold has edged higher over the past week, the
floor for prices is relatively soft, given the seasonally slow
period for demand, which has been compounded by continued
exchange-traded product outflows and the establishment of fresh
shorts."
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, are at their lowest since 2008, having
seen more outflows on Friday. Other data showed hedge funds and
money managers slashed their net long stance in gold during the
week ended June 9.
Physical demand in top consuming region Asia has been weak
as a tight price range and better yields elsewhere have kept
investors away.
For trading cues, bullion investors were waiting to hear
from the U.S. central bank later this week on when it will make
its first interest rate hike in nearly a decade.
The Fed will begin its two-day meeting on Tuesday, with a
statement to be released on Wednesday.
A rate hike could diminish demand for non-interest-paying
gold, while boosting the dollar.
Recent U.S. economic data has been strong, supporting
expectations that a rate hike could come before the end of the
year and spooking gold investors.
"Gold has come under pressure in recent weeks on U.S. dollar
strength. We expect this to continue over the balance of the
year as the market anticipates a rise in U.S. interest rates,"
Morgan Stanley analyst Tom Price said, adding that clarity on
the timing of a U.S. rate hike may provide some short-term
relief.
