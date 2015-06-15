* Talks between Greece and creditors stall
* Dollar falls vs basket of currencies
* Focus on Fed policy meeting this week
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Gold rose on Monday,
buoyed by chart-based buying and the weak U.S. dollar ahead of a
Federal Reserve policy meeting while persistent uncertainty over
Greece after debt talks with its creditors stalled underpinned
prices.
Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,186.60 an ounce by
3:21 p.m. EDT (1921 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
August delivery settled up $6.60 an ounce at $1,185.80.
The spot market turned positive after attracting technical
buying around $1,180, a long-term support level.
"We had quite the substantial build in speculative short
interest last week. That probably squeezed some of those weak
hands out on the technical move," said Mike Dragosits, senior
commodity strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.
Also supportive were the hardened stances of Greece and its
creditors. This comes after the collapse of talks aimed at
preventing a default and possible euro exit, prompting Germany's
EU commissioner to say the time had come to prepare for a "state
of emergency".
"Greece is certainly keeping a floor under precious metals,"
Dragosits said.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent against a basket of major
currencies, making dollar-denominated gold cheaper for holders
of other currencies.
Investors hoped the Fed could offer a clear signal on the
timing of its first interest rate rise in nearly a decade during
its June 16-17 policy meeting.
"Yellen can now be a bit more optimistic about growth, maybe
she will intimate that the path is being prepared for a rate
rise (by year-end)," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
A rate increase could boost the dollar, in turn diminishing
demand for non-interest-paying gold.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, are at their lowest since 2008, having
seen more outflows on Friday.
Physical demand in top consuming region Asia has been weak
as a tight price range and better yields elsewhere have kept
investors away.
Morgan Stanley Research said in a note that it expects
progressively lower gold prices over the next two years, but
that "any resumption of debate over Greece's debt position,
requirement to support economic growth in Europe generally, via
QE (Quantitative Easing); and the escalation of political
tension in eastern Europe will prevent a material collapse in
prices, in our view."
Silver was up 1.2 percent at $16.11 an ounce, while
platinum fell to a six-year low of $1,072.50 an ounce and
palladium lost 0.5 percent to $733 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Evans and James Dalgleish)