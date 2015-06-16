SINGAPORE, June 16 Gold was trading firmly near $1,185 an ounce on Tuesday, clinging to overnight gains as Greece's failure to strike a deal with its creditors triggered safe-haven bids. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,184.78 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent on Monday. * Greece and its creditors hardened their stances on Monday after the collapse of talks aimed at preventing a default and possible euro exit, prompting Germany's EU commissioner to say the time had come to prepare for a "state of emergency". * Athens now has just two weeks to find a way out of the impasse before it faces a 1.6 billion euro repayment due to the International Monetary Fund, potentially leaving it out of cash, unable to borrow and dangling on the edge of the currency area. * Stock markets around the world fell on Monday, pressured by the collapse of 11th-hour talks between the near-bankrupt Greece and its creditors, with investors worried about the possibility the country could default. * Gold was well-bid as it is often seen as an alternative investment during times of financial and economic uncertainty. * Also in focus this week is the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that kicks off on Tuesday. * Investors will be closely monitoring comments from the Fed chair Janet Yellen on when the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates, which are currently near record lows. * Higher rates would diminish demand for non-interest-yielding bullion. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.30 percent to 701.90 tonnes on Monday, the lowest since 2008. Persistent outflows can undermine any rally in prices. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks were subdued early on Tuesday as financial markets braced for the possibility of Greece defaulting on its debt, while a two-day policy meeting of the Fed's monetary committee starting later in the session also counselled caution. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jun 0900 Euro zone Employment Q1 1230 U.S. Housing starts May 1230 U.S. Building permits May Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting PRICES AT 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1184.78 -1.12 -0.09 Spot silver 16.03 -0.06 -0.37 Spot platinum 1084.99 -1.81 -0.17 Spot palladium 733.05 -2.25 -0.31 Comex gold 1184.7 -1.1 -0.09 Comex silver 16.015 -0.068 -0.42 Euro 1.1268 DXY 94.9 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)