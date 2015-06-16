SINGAPORE, June 16 Gold was trading firmly near
$1,185 an ounce on Tuesday, clinging to overnight gains as
Greece's failure to strike a deal with its creditors triggered
safe-haven bids.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,184.78 an ounce by 0025
GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent on Monday.
* Greece and its creditors hardened their stances on Monday
after the collapse of talks aimed at preventing a default and
possible euro exit, prompting Germany's EU commissioner to say
the time had come to prepare for a "state of emergency".
* Athens now has just two weeks to find a way out of the
impasse before it faces a 1.6 billion euro repayment due to the
International Monetary Fund, potentially leaving it out of cash,
unable to borrow and dangling on the edge of the currency area.
* Stock markets around the world fell on Monday, pressured
by the collapse of 11th-hour talks between the near-bankrupt
Greece and its creditors, with investors worried about the
possibility the country could default.
* Gold was well-bid as it is often seen as an alternative
investment during times of financial and economic uncertainty.
* Also in focus this week is the Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting that kicks off on Tuesday.
* Investors will be closely monitoring comments from the Fed
chair Janet Yellen on when the U.S. central bank could raise
interest rates, which are currently near record lows.
* Higher rates would diminish demand for
non-interest-yielding bullion.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.30 percent to
701.90 tonnes on Monday, the lowest since 2008. Persistent
outflows can undermine any rally in prices.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks were subdued early on Tuesday as financial
markets braced for the possibility of Greece defaulting on its
debt, while a two-day policy meeting of the Fed's monetary
committee starting later in the session also counselled caution.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jun
0900 Euro zone Employment Q1
1230 U.S. Housing starts May
1230 U.S. Building permits May
Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting
PRICES AT 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1184.78 -1.12 -0.09
Spot silver 16.03 -0.06 -0.37
Spot platinum 1084.99 -1.81 -0.17
Spot palladium 733.05 -2.25 -0.31
Comex gold 1184.7 -1.1 -0.09
Comex silver 16.015 -0.068 -0.42
Euro 1.1268
DXY 94.9
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)