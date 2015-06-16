* U.S. home construction permits surged in May
* COMING UP: FOMC statement Wednesday
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 16 Gold slipped on Tuesday
as the dollar firmed as the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting
got underway, while a looming Greek crisis failed to trigger
sustained demand for safe-haven assets.
Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,181.45 an ounce by
2:59 p.m. EDT (1959 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
August delivery settled down $4.90 an ounce at $1,180.90.
"Gold is weaker because people are still thinking that the
U.S. economy is recovering," Citi strategist David Wilson said.
"So people are focusing on those positives of the U.S.
economy rather than the macro negatives of a Greek exit (from
the European Union), given that the Athens crisis has been
dragging on for a very long time."
U.S. permits for future home construction surged to a near
eight-year high in May, suggesting a building up of momentum in
housing and the broader economy after a dismal performance at
the start of the year.
"You've got some decent data today, which also means the Fed
becomes more likely to move, particularly by September and so I
think the market's trying to price that," said Rob Haworth,
senior investment strategist for U.S. Bank Wealth management,
referring to the Fed's likelihood to raise interest rates.
Investors are waiting for a statement on Wednesday from the
two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, looking
for clues from Fed Chair Janet Yellen on when the U.S. central
bank could raise interest rates from record lows.
Bullion has not made much headway in recent months because
of uncertainty over the timing of a rate rise, which would
reduce demand for the non-interest-paying asset.
Stocks mostly rose on the day, with shares in both Europe
and the United States rebounding after a two-day decline, though
the uncertainty surrounding Greece limited gains.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lashed out at Greece's
creditors, accusing them of trying to "humiliate" Greeks, and he
defied a drum beat of warnings that Europe is preparing for his
country to leave the euro.
There were continued outflows for exchange-traded bullion
funds, with assets at top fund SPDR Gold Trust falling 0.3
percent to 701.9 tonnes on Monday, the lowest since 2008.
In other metals, silver was down 0.5 percent at
$16.01 an ounce, while palladium lost 0.7 percent to
$732.35.
Platinum fell 1.1 percent to $1,074.50, within sight
of a six-year low of $1,072.50 hit on Monday.
($1 = 0.8891 euros)
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Evans and David Goodman)